By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Like an ice cube in a warm hand, Bartlesville High School’s softball victory hopes Thursday against the visiting Sand Springs Lady Sandites melted away slowly.

Through the opening three innings, the Bartlesville Lady Bruins flexed their muscles and trailed by only one run, 3-2.

But, Sand Springs rode a gust of momentum to six runs in the top of the fourth and cruised to the 12-2 triumph at the Lady Bruin complex.

Bartlesville exhibited plenty of spunk — a solid number of hits (six), only one defensive error, four stolen bases and a solid relief pitching performance by Sydney Price.

But, the Lady Sandites refused to be denied in the district showdown.

They unleashed a 15-hit barrage, including six extra-base salvos.

The Lady Sandites did most their damage in the first 3.2 innings, clubbing 11 hits and scoring nine runs (six earned). Lady Bruin pitcher Allee Erne suffered the loss, although she didn’t allow any walks or hit any batters with pitches.

Price finished up the final 3.1 innings, scattering four hits and three walks, striking out three and allowing three runs.

Bartlesville’s offense set the table a few times but couldn’t find the silverware to complete the feast.

Macie Schaper socked two singles to lead Bartlesville’s plate brigade. She also drove in Kaitlyn Sanders for one of the Lady Bruins’ two runs.

Sanders delivered the team’s lone double.

Shaleigh Gilkey, Erne and Aubrey Miller ripped a single apiece to round out the Bartlesville’s hitting attack. Gilkey drove in Miller for Bartlesville’s other tally.

Gilkey also stole three bases; Miller added one pilfer.

Bartlesville trailed, 3-0, prior to Schaper lashing a 0-and-1 pitch in the second inning for a single to plate Sanders. Sanders had reached base on a double and had motored to third on Erne’s ground-out.

Bartlesville its other run in the bottom of the third.

Miller led off with a base hit, stole second, sped to third on Allie Scullawl’s grounder and then scored on Gilkey’s wormburner single to the left side of the field.

Bartlesville (1-1) planned to play a Friday doubleheader at Choctaw. The Lady Bruins — who are coached by Kyle Minton — are slated to be back home at 5:30 p.m. Monday to face Claremore.