Caney Valley High School’ 2020 softball team appears to be sprouting out of the rocky soil of last year’s rebuilding germination.

Through their first four games, the Lady Trojans owned a 2-2 record — a precociously-promising start following the 2019 final mark of 5-21 — and appeared to be getting better.

Shayne Cramer coaches the Lady Trojans.

Following is are summaries from Caney Valley’s season-opening action Thursday at the Nowata Invitational.

Caney Valley 16, Foyil 0: The Lady Trojans drove their opponent batty with 16 hits — including six doubles. Myah Edwards and Libby Thompson each stroked a pair of two-baggers, followed by M.J. Hines and Anna Young with one apiece. Thompson’s thunderous stick produced another two singles and five RBI’s. Hines added another safety and drove in three tallies. Knocking in two runs apiece for Caney Valley were Katelyn Conner and Gentry Webb. Nine Lady Trojans contributed to the hitting total, including two each by Edwards, Addi Lakey, Hines, Webb and Olivia Foster, and the three by Thompson. Conner also pitched the one-hit shutout. She didn’t allow a walk and struck out four.

Oilton 6, Caney Valley 0: The Lady Trojan bats cooled off a bit, although Edwards walloped her third double of the day. Hines, Webb and Conner each spanked a single., and sophia Gagan reached base as a hit batsman. Amber Fairchild also got on first as a result of a fielder’s choice. Webb and Conner shared pitching duties, with Webb absorbing the loss. She gave up five hits, six walks and four runs, while striking out three. Conner scattered three hits, gave up two runs and fanned three.

Caney Valley 13, Tulsa Rogers 1: Snapping back from defeat, Caney Valley scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back. Rogers couldn’t do anything with Caney Valley’s Webb of intrigue. She smashed a homer and a single and drove in five runs. Edwards added a triple, double and two RBI’s. Thompson and Hines also each doubled. Edwards plated two runs, while Maliyah Vaughan, Gagan, Young and Conner each drove in one. Conner clocked in with her second complete-game pitching win of the day. Rogers touched her for just two hits and one run. She walked three and whiffed four.

Oklahoma Union 12, Caney Valley 0: In their final game of the day, Caney Valley collided with the white-hot Lady Cougars of Oklahoma Union. Considering Oklahoma Union had averaged 15 runs in its previous three games, this margin wasn’t too unrespectable. Caney Valley managed just one hit, a single by Thompson, as Edwards saw her streak of games with an extra-base hit ended at three. Lakey collected two walks. Webb was tagged with the pitching loss.