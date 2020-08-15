By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Kathy Brown found the range to capture the A Flight feature title in Adams Women’s Golf Association playday action.

Competing to the format of the Eclectic Tournament feature, Brown recorded a score of 88.

Sue Meiler paced her self to the low net title (72), while Marie Cubbage proved to be the stingiest with her putts (31).

Meiler also collected the low putts recognition back on June 25, in an F & S feature, with a skimpy tally of 30.

In the B Flight, Sue Ellen Layton harvested two crowns — the feature (91) and low net (71). Barbara Oldham recorded the low putts number (32).

Jana Marion and Cheryl Clark knotted for the feature kudos (100) in the C flight.

Clark was alone in low net amount (63), while Charlene Henderson and Marion knotted for the low putts honors (34).

Recording holeouts were Brown (No. 17), Layton (No. 17) and Willy Polk (No. 8).