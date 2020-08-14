By Mike Tupa

Even though the number of players is a bit slim, Wesleyan Christian School’s football team boasted some big talent as it worked through the opening week of official practice.

The Mustangs — who compete in eight-man football — have 11 in camp and are still missing a couple of players, one who is ill and the other who is recovering from surgery, Cloud said. Both could be back next week, he added.

Cloud hoped that Thursday’s opening day of school would produce a couple of more students coming out for the team.

One of Cloud’s tasks is to decide between freshman Tyrel Cloud and junior Parker Francis as his new starting quarterback.

They have been splitting reps in practice.

Francis lined up at receiver and fill a role on defense last season. Tyrel enters the program after starting at quarterback for the eighth-grade team.

Landon Norris also has been impressive.

“He’s a big, old kid, tall and lanky at 6-foot-3,” coach Cloud said. “I’m hoping he does well on our offensive line, at tight end or wherever he has to play, and at defensive end.”

The Mustangs enjoyed a weighty gift — thanks to the Francis brothers, Preston and Parker — with the enrollment of their cousin Logan Scott, a move-in from Iowa.

Scott measures out at about 6-foot-6, 230 to 235 pounds, Cloud said.

“I’m pleased with everybody who came into camp,” he continued. “Most the kids were in shape and we were able to jump right in it.”

The Mustangs plan two scrimmages — on Aug. 21 at Foyil, and the next week at home against Barnsdall and South Coffeyville.

Their season opener is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Webber’s Fails.

They will play the rest of September at home, against Watts, Drumright and Welch.