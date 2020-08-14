By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

High anticipation in Cougarland for a softball boom took on sonic proportions during a smashing season debut this week.

Energized by Chesnie Hewitt’s two-run homer, Oklahoma Union High School pulverized Tonkawa in a wallop-alooza, 13-1.

“We played well,” veteran Lady Cougar head coach Thad Hewitt said. “Raven (Hough) threw well. We didn’t have any errors. We just played good.”

Oklahoma Union opened up like a thunderstorm intent on focused fury.

Rylee Lemos started it off by drawing a walk. Hewitt came up next and put the ball over the wall to start the deluge of scoring.

Other Lady Cougar batting boomers include Kyla Taylor with a two-run hit and Hannah Long and Ashlynn Hough with a RBI hit apiece.

Lemos also added a hit later.

Raven Hough tossed a two-hitter to muffle Tonkawa’s bats.

Oklahoma Union is emerging from a string of 20-win seasons and looking to continue the streak. The 2018 squad made team history by advancing to the state tournament; last year’s crew came up just one win shy of a repeat appearance at the Big Dance.

Hewitt — who returns the bulk of his impact warriors from the last two seasons — is eager for his 2020 group to elevate the team to another bright finish, maybe even a golden one.

Oklahoma Union was scheduled to play four games Thursday at the Nowata tourney.

The tourney finals are set for Saturday.