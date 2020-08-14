By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

This isn’t your older brother’s Copan High School football program.

During most the past decade, a quartet of determined Hornet head grid skippers scrapped, begged and even borrowed for adequate roster numbers — only to be able to squeeze out about only seven-to-11 able bodies per campaign.

By comparison, this year’s first-year Hornet head football coach Marshall Foreman is enjoying a wealth of britches.

During the first week of fall camp, Foreman has had as many as 17 players out — although a couple of them required physicals. He’s hoping a few more students will decide to join the team once school starts.

The realistic Foreman also prepared for two or three guys to decide the football grind isn’t for them.

“I bet we end up with 16 or 17, or possibly 18,” he said.

Any one of those amounts would be about twice as many as Copan has averaged per season since the early 2010’s.

One of the side-benefits is a stiff competition for the starting quarterback role between Tyreek Millien, Kolby Mackey and Colt Brizendine.

The elusive Millien with the sizzling feet “gives me some options out on the perimeter and moving out in the pocket,” Foreman said. “He has a little better arm than I expected honestly. Defenses would have to really focus on him.”

Mackey, who is returning to football after taking a season or two off, “is quick and tough and he is one of my top kids as far as understanding the game,” Foreman said. “He kind of has a knack for finding stuff. He also has a better arm than I expected. … I haven’t seen him play since back in junior high and he’s getting his touch on the ball right now. … But, I would rather not use him there. He’s a good slot guy.”

Brizendine “has played a little there,” Foreman said. “He’s done well on some things. I would rather us him more as a runningback. … I would rather have all three of those guys play different position.”

Millien is receiving the lion’s share of reps in practice “and he’s probably the one I wold look to if we started right now,” Foreman added.

The team has a whole has progress each practice session this week, following a discombobulated Monday, which was disrupted by ferocious weather.

“We’ve been gradually getting better running some plays,” Foreman said. “It’s hard to say what we’ll do when we get the pads on. Right now, everybody is doing what we expected.”

Once pads are allowed Friday, Foreman said the coaches will be able to make better evaluations of the strengths of players.

A virtue the group shares in abundance is enthusiasm.

“They’re pretty motivated right now,” Foreman said. “They should be good as long as they keep their energy focused. Some of these kids are wound up, ready to go.”

Foreman also has some definite ideas of some students not in uniform that could greatly help the team if they would join the program.

But, he said he doesn’t believe in pressuring students to play and that he wants them to make that decision for themselves.

So far, the support has been unprecedented compared to the last 10 years.

Copan is set for a scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Foyil, and opens the season on Aug. 28 by hosting Oaks-Mission.

The last time Copan and Oaks battled was the final regular season game of 2019 — Oaks won to deny Copan a playoff spot.