By George M. Thomas

Akron Beacon Journal

(TNS) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that moments of self-doubt crept into his thinking at times last season when he and the team struggled.

“Absolutely,” Mayfield stated during his first media availability of training camp Friday afternoon. “I think that is one of those things I talked about with our team. You’ve got to find that belief. You’ve got to find that confidence in yourself. That’s what I based my whole story on my whole career on is confidence in myself and taking those chances. There were times — and these guys know — everybody has their moments, but you can’t just hold on to yourself. You’ve got to have people to lean on and we have those guys here.”

With the Browns opening their unusual training camp without fans in attendance, Mayfield and the team would like nothing more than to fulfill the hype and great expectations foisted upon them only to watch it all evaporate.

However, based on his statements, maturity appears to be mitigating the self-doubt.

And as the leader of the team, Mayfield needs to show the way off and, more importantly, on the field and get back to the form he flashed as a rookie.

In this first year, he completed 63.8% of his passes with 27 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a passer rating of 93.7 in 14 games. However, in the second year of his professional career, he completed 59.4% of his passes with 22 TDs, 21 interceptions and a rating of 78.8 in 16 games.

Mayfield took hits for being out of shape and playing like it during the latter stages of the 2019 season. That took its toll, he said.

“I wouldn’t say it was a ‘poor me’ type situation. I just … going and having success all through high school and college and having that standard so high … the past couple of years have been a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said, “and not nearly as much success as I’m used to, so I would say I lost myself by not having that success, not finding out what was working.

“I think I tried different ways of having that success and I didn’t find it. So I lost myself in that and I wasn’t able to be who I am for these guys on the team and I’ve told them that. And I told them if I’m not doing that, hold me accountable.”

Dealing with the issue has apparently paid off for him. He sounds comfortable in talking about the subject.

“I’m in a much better place mentally. I put in the work. I’m just ready to roll, get back, attack get back to where I need to be for this team, this franchise,” he said. “The reason I’ve gotten here is I’ve been myself. I’ve been able to attack each and every day with 100 percent effort. Being able to do that and having the open communication with coach (Kevin) Stefanski, Alex Van Pelt and the rest of the staff, we know what we’re attacking each and every day.”

Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry noticed. They’ve heaped praise on Mayfield for his off-season work. The work included adding lean mass — good weight — that will allow him to move better in the pocket and on scrambles if necessary.

“I know he is really excited about the upcoming season,” Berry said in a recent Zoom call, “and he has done a really nice job of what I would call almost creating community and really bringing guys together, as difficult as that can be as everybody has really been trying to function virtually. We are all really excited about him entering the year.”

Stefanski reiterated an assessment he made earlier this summer and has taken particular note of how seriously he’s taking his job.

“I appreciate where he is,” Stefanski said. “I think he’s done a nice job as the leader of this football team and I’m just excited to get on the grass with him.”