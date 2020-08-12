By Mike Tupa

Barnsdall High School softball is primed and ready to build on last year’s rebuilding season.

Second-year head coach Brooke Curtis welcomes back a nice chunk of veterans, led by seniors Haley Tarwater, Lexi Patrick and Hannah Hatfield, who are designated as outfielders.

The other returnees that played most consistently last season include Riley Hopkins and Samantha Miller, Curtis said.

Curtis is working on a two-girl pitching rotation between Hopkins and freshman Emily Walling.

“Nobody is really overpowering but they throw strikes,” Curtis noted.

The catcher rotation features Raley Fish and Kaylee Rasberry.

“I feel we’ve just improved overall generally,” Curtis said. “We’re getting better at making routine plays. We’re getting more outs when we need to so far.”

The Lady Panthers’ scheduled game Monday as postponed, but they were scheduled to play Tuesday at home.

Last year’s Lady Panther team came in at 2-17, according to OSSAA Rankings, during Curtis’ first year.

She took charge of the program in place of veteran skipper Joe Gilbert, who had been the Barnsdall head coach since the program’s inception several decades earlier.

Gilbert — a coach at Barnsdall since 1954 — handed over the softball reins to Curtis but, at age 87, coached the girls basketball team last winter for the final time. He passed away in July 2020, ending an unbroken string of 66 school years coaching at Barnsdall.

He had won state championships in baseball and in slowpitch softball.