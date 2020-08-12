By Mike Tupa

Area coach David Vann could hardly have hoped for a better turn of events.

After he decided last March he wouldn’t be returning as the Dewey High School head girls basketball skipper, Vann had resigned himself to sit out of coaching for a year while he sought out the right opportunity.

But, then the Nowata High School head girls basketball job unexpectedly came open — and Vann will be back on court side this winter.

“I got the Nowata job,” he confirmed. “I didn’t think I was going to get any job. I didn’t want to move from Bartlesville and I was shocked when the Nowata job came up. I applied for it.”

The Nowata school board approved last month Vann’s hiring as the fourth different Lady Ironmen head coach in four seasons.

“I’m excited to do the same thing I did in Dewey,” said Vann, who last year guided the Lady Doggers to double-digit wins (11) and close to a playoff upset victory.

Vann’s approach to his Nowata job will remain the same as it was in Dewey — defense, defense, defense.

“I hope I can bring the same philosophy I’ve had as a coach, defense first,” Vann said. “I want to get the girls to play hard and try to build a defensive intensity. If we can do that, we’ll have some success.”

Vann takes charge of a Lady Ironmen program that made vast strides last season in winning nine games, including beating Chelsea, Commerce, Salina, Wyandotte and Afton, and losing to area powerhouses Oklahoma Union and Caney Valley by single-digit margins.

Vann’s Dewey team swept Nowata — but only once by a blowout (18 points).

“What I saw this past year is (Nowata girls) are gritty,” Vann said. “They play really hard. … They’re not scared to fight. They’re tough. Because of defense, I can build on that. If we can build defensive identity we can give ourselves a chance to do a great job at the end of the game.”

Vann’s Lady Ironmen team proved last year it possessed the rudiments of shutting down other teams — Nowata held every opponent to less than 50 points except for one.

Vann is focused on trying to navigate the Lady Ironmen to a winning season.

“From what I’ve been told and what I’ve seen this past year, these girls are going to play hard,” he said.

Vann said he’ll look to build his attack around four junior veterans.

“I feel like there is come chemistry there,” he said. “We have a lot of positives to look forward to. I like what we have, but we have a lot to do to get ourselves prepared.”

Vann said he’s already met with his girls and told them their success will be in relationship to the work and effort they put into preparing — and strong defense.

“I’m excited and hopefully we can get on track. … That’s the plan,” Vann said.