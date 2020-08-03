MIAMI — Alli O’Banion has been named head volleyball coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. O’Banion comes to NEO from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where she spent two years as an assistant coach and helped lead the team to back-to-back Great American Conference tournament appearances.

“We are very excited to see Coach O’Banion take over the NEO Volleyball program,” said NEO Athletic Director Joe Renfro. “Her personal accolades as a student-athlete and assistant coach speak for themselves and I’m very confident that she will bring that same intensity as a head coach.”

A native of Dos Palos, California, O’Banion competed as a student-athlete at Southern Arkansas University, where she was a three-time All-GAC honoree.

In her final season, she became the eighth player in GAC history with 1,000 career kills and the seventh with more than 300 blocks.

Before coaching at OBU, she coached club volleyball for the Cache Valley Volleyball Club in Logan, Utah.

O’Banion holds a B.S. in Sports Management and Human Performance from SAU and a M.S. in Sports Administration from Henderson State University.

For more information on NEO volleyball, contact Lisa Severe at lsevere@neo.edu or visit neoathletics.com.