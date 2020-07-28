If at first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, or seventh you don’t succeed try, try again.

That’s perhaps the message of choice that could be garnered from the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians’ baseball win last weekend against the Three Rivers Bandits.

In seven previous meetings this summer, the Bandits had knocked off the Indians in 19-and-under play.

But, on Saturday, the Indians rode the power of a solo homer by Braeden Winters and a two hits each by Harrison Clark and Hunter Harlan to knock off the Bandits, 5-4.

The two teams met in a season-ending weekend tournament on Spence Rigdon Field at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Winters, Luke Fox, Harald Borg and Clayton Hill each drove in one run for the Indians.

Haden Fiddler and William Parsley each stole a base, while Harlan and Fox both delivered a sacrifice bunt.

Hill also earned the win in relief, despite allowing two runs (one earned) during his lone inning on the bump.

R. Jones started on the bump for the Indians and Fiddler worked one frame as a middle reliever prior to giving way to Hill.

The Bandits knotted the score, 4-4, in the top of the seventh.

But, the Indians won on Hill’s two-out walk-off single — which brought home Parsley — in the bottom of the seventh.

KWON Night

The Indians reached the 20-win mark in style during a home twinbill Friday night.

The team took two from Montgomery (Kan.) County, 6-2 and 11-2, during the KWON Night at the Ballpark on Spence Rigdon Baseball Field in Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Ryan Jones collected the pitching win for the Indians (20-23). He received a major boost offensively on a Harrison Clark two-bagger.

Clayton Hill finished up in relief.

Game two witnessed Hunter Harlan — the only Indian player back from last season who was healthy at the beginning of this summer’s schedule — produce a game-breaking rocket at the plate.

Mason Moody earned the pitching win.

This weekend, w completed his first season in his second stint as the Indians’ coach.

He guided the program from 2003-10 prior to stepping away for a decade from full-time involvement, although he remained active as a volunteer.

Among the highlights of Pannell’s reboot season have been navigating the team to the championship final and second place in the Glen Winget tourney, and to pull the right strings in Bartlesville’s push to second place in the AABC State Tournament,

The Indian roster includes mostly Bartlesville High players or former players, but also is bolstered by a strong area contingent of diamond warriors from Caney Valley, Pawhuska, Collinsville, and a handful of out-of-area enlistees.

Along with Harlan and Alan Covarrubias, who came into the season injured, another returnee from last year’s team is assistant coach Corey Murphy.

The Indians played one of their busiest schedules in the past several years.

During the economic woes of the past few months, the Indians have helped boost local coffers thanks to out-of-town players and fans coming to town for games and tournaments.