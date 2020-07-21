As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, the University of Oklahoma’s highly anticipated game at Army is looking increasingly less likely.

The Black Knights came to Norman and nearly upset Kyler Murray and the Sooners in 2018, and the teams are scheduled to play again on Sept. 26 in West Point, New York. However, New York has mandated travelers from several states, including Oklahoma, to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to the state.

If New York’s travel restrictions don’t loosen up come September, the Sooners might have to scramble to find another game on the schedule. In a normal year, rescheduling a game at this point in the year would be difficult, but maybe not in 2020.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 both canceled nonconference games for 2020. Every Pac-12 team is either playing a conference game or has a bye week on Sept. 26, so OU won’t be heading out west to fill the game.

Over three dozen teams lost games against Big 10 foes, and six of them were scheduled to play on Sept 26.

Here’s a look at the six teams:

BYU

BYU, like Army, is independent, and it’s one of the closer schools on the list to Norman. The Cougars were one of the teams hit hardest by the Big 10 and Pac-12’s scheduling cancellations, as they now have four games canceled on their schedule.

Last season, the Cougars finished the season 7-6, and are returning the majority of their starters, including the entire offensive line. The Cougars have a three-man battle at quarterback, and all three have shown promise at times.

BYU is no stranger to playing Power 5 programs — last year it played Utah, Tennessee, USC and Washington in consecutive weeks. OU would be a heavy favorite, but BYU has a strong enough brand to make it more compelling than the average non-Power 5 opponent.

Cincinnati

Despite being a Group of 5 team, Cincinnati won’t be scared to schedule a team like OU. The Bearcats were originally scheduled to play Nebraska on Sept. 26, and have scheduled Big Ten powers like Ohio State and Michigan in the last several years.

Coach Luke Fickell’s squad has become one of the more reputable Group of 5 schools in recent years. The Bearcats finished 11-3, including a dominating win over Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Bearcats are losing a good chunk of their skill position players, including leading running back Michael Warren II and five of their top seven pass catchers. But the defense returns the majority of its tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions.

While the Bearcats might make for a compelling Group of 5 foe, they don’t seem to be rushing to fill a game on that date.

“No one in or around the Cincinnati football program has told me it’s looking to fill that Sept. 26 date,” said Keith Jackson, who covers the program for the Cincinnati Enquirer. “… Do I think Cincinnati will schedule Oklahoma or anyone else on that date? No. But, like I said, anything can happen.”

Northern Illinois

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of playing Northern Illinois on Sept. 26 is that it’s the closest school on this list. In a world where budgets are tightening and travel is a potential health risk, proximity matters.

The Huskies struggled last season with a 5-7 record, but like Cincinnati they aren’t shy of scheduling Power 5 teams. Northern Illinois played Utah, Nebraska and Vanderbilt last year in their nonconference slate. Their Sept. 26 game this year was supposed to be Iowa.

Northern Illinois has played multiple Power 5 games in each of the past three years, but lost both due to the Big Ten’s cancellation. The Huskies would likely be big underdogs if they scheduled OU, making it a nice tune-up game before the Sooners start conference play.

Connecticut

A game against the UConn would have the storyline of a rematch of the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, when the Sooners took down the Huskies, 48-20.

The Huskies fit the role of what OU would be looking for given they need to fill this slot: a non-Power 5 team that would serve as a tune-up game right before conference play. UConn has won six games in the past three years combined, making them the least-winningest program on this list.

The game would be a bit of an anomaly, as UConn hasn’t faced a Big 12 opponent since their Fiesta Bowl loss, but few things about the 2020 season will be normal. Like Northern Illinois, it wouldn’t draw the most hype, but it could serve its purpose.

Miami or Boston College

An OU-Miami matchup would certainly draw the most excitement among fans, but it is the least likely to happen. OU rarely plays multiple Power 5 games per year, and they already have one on the books against Tennessee. And while Boston College wouldn’t draw the same level of national attention as Miami, the same principle of Power 5 opponents applies.

OU and Miami have met seven times throughout their histories, with Miami winning four games. Most recently, OU beat the Hurricanes, 51-13, in a 2008 matchup in Norman. The Hurricanes and Eagles have struggled in recent years, both finishing 6-7 last season.

The Sooners’ conference schedule is front-loaded, starting with Baylor, Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, which all finished in the top five of the Big 12 preseason poll. The Sooners likely won’t face a Power 5 foe right before starting their conference schedule, even if it’s non-elite teams like Miami or Boston College.