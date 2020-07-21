(Note: This is the sixth of a multi-part series honoring the 1970 state football championship won by Nowata High School, as well as the parallel season of destiny by the Dewey High Bulldoggers.)

By Mike Tupa

Nine weeks earlier, Dewey had humbled Nowata, 32-12, in the 1970 football season opener.

But, fate had given the Nowata Ironmen another chance, by pitting it against Dewey in the opening round (quarterfinals) of the Class 2A state playoffs.

This time it was the Ironmen that walked off the field with their heads held high following a 27-20 win, at Nowata.

The win had double-meaning for the Ironmen — they hadn’t been to the playoffs in 17 years.

Dewey struck first, scoring on a 60-yard drive in nine plays, capped by Ronnie Ker’s touchdown run.

The Dogger defense also stood up like a wall early, squashing Nowata’s offense on its first three possessions, including and interception by Terry Due. But, Nowata’s Rick Reid would grab four picks on the day.

Nowata finally broke down the Dewey defense, however, by grinding out a 16-play, 80-yard drive, which ended with quarterback Dee Paige scoring from one yard out. Ivan Walker hit the extra point and Nowata led, 7-6.

That’s where the score would remain at halftime.

The Ironmen started off the second half with a scoring march. Paige again wiggled into the end zone on a short run and Walker ripped the point after to push Nowata to a 14-6 lead.

But, Dewey cashed in on David Talkington’s recovery of a Nowata fumble — at the Nowata 19-yard line — to tie the game, 14-14. Dittman tallied his third touchdown — from three yards out — and then hit Paul Forrester for the two-point pass.

However, Nowata stormed back to regain the lead when quarterback Dee Paige founded receiver Reid for a 35-yard scoring aerial, 20-14.

Reid then intercepted Dewey. However, Nowata gave the ball right back on a fumble, with Due recovery.

The thrilling contest was knotted again, 20-20, on a 35-yard burst by Dittman.

Nowata finally won the game on an 18-yard bolt by Reid to the end zone. The 72-yard drive had been bolstered by a 38-yard completion from Paige to Reid. Walker’s extra point made it 27-20, which would be the final margin.

Defensive stars in the game for Dewey had been Talkington and Mike Hooker.

Emerging from the quarterfinals, Nowata next surged into the semifinals against Sallisaw. The date was Nov. 29, 1970.

The Ironmen trailed at halftime, 13-6, but scored unanswered points in the second half.

Reid blazed to the end zone on a 42-yard run for one of Nowata’s touchdowns.

He also scored on a 69-yard passing hook-up with Paige.

Nowata had dominated the game statistically, outgaining Sallisaw in total yardage, 353 to 207. Nowata owned its biggest advantage in the pass game, 143 yards to 59.

Nowata faced one more challenge in its bid to rule the state — the Lindsey Leopards.

The championship game — played in front of 4,500 fans at an Edmond venue — literally went down to the final second.

Lindsey ran out of time before getting off a field goal from the Nowata 14-yard line.

Lindsey dominated the first half, roaring to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and carrying that score into halftime. Nowata gained only 44 yards in the first two quarters and gave the ball away three times — two fumbles and an interception.

But, the Ironmen turned it on in the second half.

Paige put the ball in the hands of Reid for a 40-yard touchdown connection for one of Nowata’s touchdowns. Bruce Campbell hauled in a Paige dart for a nine-yard score for the other. The difference would be Walker’s two extra-point kicks.

Nowata’s defense would be the difference as it stopped Lindsey twice in the red zone in the second half — ending one drive with a Reid fumble recovery at the 20-yard line and other with a fourth-down stop at the five-yard line.

No one had expected Nowata to be in the playoffs. No one had expected Nowata to play for the title. No one had expected Nowata to beat Lindsey.

But, the Ironmen had a one-word answer in each instance for their doubters — “Yes!”, “Yes!”, and “YES!”.

“The Lindsey Leopards were supposed to stomp us into the dirt,” said David Johnston, a starting offensive lineman for Nowata. “They had Division-I linemen. We weren’t going to lay down and quit and we were going to play to the last second.”

Jerry Bailey’s Nowata squad had met the test. Nowata has been back to the state final four times since — in 1988, in 1995, in 1999 and in 2014.

But, only the 1970 group came home with the trophy.

“It’s a sense of pride,” 1970 starting center Chuck Miller says. “It was a miracle. We all came together.”

“We’ll always be the state champions in 1970,” Johnston said. “It’s something I’ll never forget. But, it’s not the highlight of my life. Being a good husband, dad, grandpa and trying to be a decent person are things more important than football.

“But, I’ll always be glad I was a part of it.”