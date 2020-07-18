(Note: This is the fifth of a multi-part series honoring the 1970 state football championship won by Nowata High School, as well as the parallel season of destiny by the Dewey High Bulldoggers.)

Through one-third of its season, Nowata High’s football team appeared to be headed for a dirigible-like crash. The Ironmen’s record stood at 0-2-1, and they had been outscored 53-18.

Dewey, on the other hand, had bolted to a 3-0 mark while mauling its opponents by a combined point total of 90-30.

But Nowata’s season was about to make a major U-turn.

Following a non-district victory in Week 4, the Ironmen belted Stilwell, 20-7, in Week 5 to begin their quest for the district title. They also evened their season mark at 2-2-1.

Nowata (3-2-1) made it three in a row on Week 6 by burying Locust Grove, 51-0, in what would be the Ironmen’s most lopsided win of the season.

In Week 7, Nowata flayed Jay, 42-0, to improved to 4-2-1 overall, and 3-0 in district.

Next up, Nowata (5-2-1, 4-0) took a chunk out of Wagoner, 27-15.

The Ironmen (6-2-1, 5-0) dusted off the Vinita Hornets, 32-6, in Week 9.

Nowata continued its meteoric rise in this win by romping mercilessly past Vinita in the fourth quarter. The Ironmen scorched the Hornets with 19 points in the final stanza to continue to build momentum for the playoffs. Four different Ironmen crossed the goal line to power Nowata to its third-highest point total of the season.

Griffin burst loose for a 52-yard pick six to highlight Nowata’s bouquet of big plays. Dennis scored twice — on runs of 8 and 1 yard. Paige whipped a pass to Reid that went for a 35-yard aerial touchdown. And Walker picked up six points on a 1-yard dive.

Nowata clinched the district title with a 7-0 thriller against Catoosa, in Week 10 to finish the regular season at 7-2-1 and 6-0 in district.

Against Catoosa, Nowata scored on a 67-yard drive on its opening possession, on a 12-yard run by Dennis. Walker booted the extra point.

Nowata later fumbled on its 4-yard line.

Nowata’s point total during its final six regular-season games was 179, compared to 28 points allowed.

Dewey, meanwhile, continued its charge through the regular season.

In Week 4, the Doggers dusted off Collinsville, 32-7.

Myliam Rogers rocketed loose on a pass from Steve Dittman to score on a 69-yard play. Scott Overfield tallied a 2-yard touchdown.

Dewey followed up in successive weeks by doubling up Pawhuska, 26-13; outlasting Skiatook, 30-20; crushing Bixby, 32-0; knocking off Jenks, 7-0; and routing Owasso, 33-16, to improve to 9-0.

Playing at Pawhuska, Dewey enjoyed an electric boost from Steve Forrester. He scored on pick-six, blocked a kick and recovered the ball in the end zone, and scored two other touchdowns.

Bixby had no answer in containing Dittman. He hooked up with Overfield on a 40-yard scoring pass and also found two other receivers, including Due, for touchdown connections. Dittman and Rogers also each ran for a score.

Against Jenks, Rogers rocketed to the end zone on an 8-yard run — off a pitch from Dittman — for the lone touchdown. Terry Due booted the extra point.

Dewey unleashed its dragon breath against Owasso.

Dittman threw for two touchdowns, one of 45 yards to Ben Colbert and another of 15 yards to Dodds Terrell. He also hooked up with Paul Forrester on a two-point conversion.

Ronnie Ker powered to two short rushing touchdowns.

Due nailed a field goal. Dewey was tied at No. 2 with Hominy in 2A.

But Week 10 was rife with disappointment for Dewey — costing it both a perfect regular season and a district title. Claremore knocked off the Doggers, 14-0.

So close to a perfect regular season, the Doggers faltered in the final week, likely largely due to the absence of Rogers, who had broken an ankle.

Dewey tried to whip up a high-five drive off a 14-yard completion from Dittman to Due. But Claremore’s defense rolled out a smothering blanket that extinguished the fire out of Dewey’s efforts. Claremore sealed the win by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

The end of the regular season saw Dewey’s record at 9-1 and Nowata at 7-2-1.

Both were headed to the first round of the Class 2A playoffs — against each other.