Sometimes I have to shake my head at — what appears to my imperfect mind — the incongruities of reasoning.

There are people out there — probably including some of you reading this — that will wage a fiery debate about how the designated hitter rule has fundamentally changed Major League Baseball for the worse.

They’ll fight and strain and bitterly complain about baseball’s proposal to impose the DH rule this season on the National League, which has held out for nearly 50 years against the change, while the American League adopted it in 1973.

Now, without taking sides on the specific issue, I think there are a couple of points to be made here.

Like any conflict, the sooner a breach is gapped, the better it goes for the defense.

The argument should really have been made about roughly two decades ago to stop interleague play before it gained a foothold.

Talk about destroying tradition.

For approximately a century, baseball had been defined by its two separate leagues, each with its own quirks, heroes, styles, characteristics and compelling storylines.

There was something special at having just one meeting per season between the two leagues — the World Series. Speculation and interest was rampant and truly revealed the well-informed baseball fan.

But, all the traditionalists yawned like a 5-year old during a bedtime story as Major League Baseball fundamentally changed the foundation of its identity.

When that happened, it was inevitable the designated hitter rule would infect the purity of the National League.

So, please don’t cry and wail now. It could have been stopped at the gates — you gave in to accepting interleague play and the consequences appear to have broken through.

Perhaps in the 2021 season that will change back. But, as long as interleague continues, baseball will never be the same as it was.

Another aspect of so-called modernization that stubs my toes is the explosion of artificial turf on the high school and college levels.

One of the compelling points of this debate — well, it’s hardly a debate, more like a flood — is that it makes its easier for maintenance.

My question is this: Was baseball created for groundskeepers, or were groundskeepers created for baseball.

One of the most iconic scenes in baseball has been the cloud of dust erupting at home plate as a runner and catcher collide, often with the game’s outcome unknown for several seconds in the swirling brown fog while the spectators wait in maddening anticipation for the umpire’s decision.

Or the wave of dirty air rising behind a baserunner as he or she goes in a long slide into second base.

Eating dust and dirt-stained uniforms have defined baseball as much as the hit-and-run, the diving catch, the scoop and throw by a shortstop or an umpire barking “Strike!”

But, artificial turf, in some ways, transforms baseball into an artificial facsimile of the gritty and grimy war it once was.

Footsteps

A promising young catcher named Mickey Mantle and the Independence Yankees invaded Bartlesville Municipal Stadium in June 1949 for a three-game set in a Kansas-Oklahoma-Missouri League game. The KOM was a professional baseball, Class D league.

Mantle, called ‘The Commerce Comet,” hit .333 in the series (3-for-9) with a triple and double, but the Bartlesville Pirates won two-out-of-three against the league leading team. The Pirates won the first two games, 18-2 and 9-6, but the Yankees prevented the sweep with a 15-2 series-finale win, led by Mantle’s four RBIs.

The Pirates’ Harry Neighbors actually outshone Mantle in at least one game in the series. Neighbors hit two homers in the middle game.

Within two years, Mantle would be playing for the New York Yankees.