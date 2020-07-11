When it came to postseason basketball honors following a stellar 2019-20 season, Oklahoma Union High School’s girls basketball team might have to add a new wing to the trophy case.

The Northeast Valley (NEV) All-Conference Girls Basketball Awards shone a bright spotlight on the Lady Cougar program.

OUHS senior post player Maddy McKinney earned two major kudos — The NEV co-Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete recognition.

Chesnie Hewitt also cast a massive shadow in the NEV All-Conference list by being named the Most Valuable Player.

Longtime OUHS skipper David Lampton also was selected as the NEV Coach of the Year.

Lady Cougars on the NEV All-Conference roster included Hewitt, Elsa Matthews, McKinney and Rylee Lemos.

OUHS warriors Cassie Mark and Morgan Bellar made the NEV All-Conference Honorable Mention list.

In terms of team recognition, OUHS won the varsity conference crown (8-0); tied with Caney Valley for the NEV seventh-grade championship, and owned the NEV eighth-grade championship outright.

Athletes from other area schools — Dewey, Caney Valley and Nowata — also earned spots on the final NEV awards.

Caney Valley’s Paige Urquhart was named the NEV Offensive Player of the Year and also made the All-Conference team.

Dewey’s Cheyan McDaniel was the NEV co-Defensive Player of the Year along with OUHS’ McKinney.

Dewey also earned a mention as the NEV regular season runner-up (5-3).

Dewey players listed on the NEV All-Conference squad included Addison Moll and McDaniel.

Hanna Jones joined Urquhart as Caney Valley players on the NEV All-Conference team.

Nowata’s Allyssa Barnes also landed on the NEV All-Conference squad.

Area players named NEV All-Conference Honorable Mention, in addition to those already listed, included Gabby Higbee (Dewey), Jayme Guilfoyle (Dewey), LeiLani Whitworth (Caney Valley), Jill Emery (Caney Valley), Sammi Gilbreath (Caney Valley) and Aiden Thompson (Nowata).

In addition, Dewey won the sixth-grade championship.

