By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School graduate Jonah Collins is living the dream.

Since boyhood, Collins had set his sights on playing soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

With his signing last week of a letter of intent to join the program, Collins’ hope is more than magic dust in the moonlight of snoozeland.

“I have played soccer my whole life,” Collins said. “I’ve watched many years of soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and dreaming one day to play alongside them. That day is closer than ever and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Collins made his mark on Bartlesville High Bruin soccer to earn the attention of OKWU head men’s soccer coach Jamie Peterson.

His mom Tracie Gillette — the head OKWU volleyball coach — said she believes her son has worked hard to master an understanding of the game’s intricacies.

“I always thought my kid had a good soccer I.Q.,” Gillette said. “Someone may be more physically fit and faster, but Noah brings his I.Q. He’s a student of a game.”

Collins should bring multiple levels of contributions to OKWU Eagle soccer, according to Bartlesville High head boys soccer coach Anthony Tucker.

“I think right off the bat his character and work ethic. They are Division I quality,” he said. “He’s not a guy who’s going to go in and soak up the attention right away and demand the ball. He’s a gel guy. Jonah is always going to put the team first.”

Due to the current environment of coronavirus restrictions, Tucker said Collins might get opportunities to contribute as a freshman that he might not enjoy in other years.

“If depends if certain international players are able to come back to campus,” Tucker explained.

Regardless of the scenario this season, Tucker is looking forward to Collins’ progress in the Eagles’ program.

“I’m kind of excited to be able to watch him locally,” he said.

Gillette also is happy for her boy choosing OKWU — but for a slightly different reasons.

As s a parent “you like kids staying around close to home,” she said.

But, more than that, she believes Oklahoma Wesleyan is the right fit for her son.

“Just the values that OKWU represents,” she explained. “I’m very happy my child gets to be in an environment of conservative Christian values. That’s important to me as a mother.”

Collins paid the price since he was a boy to excel in the sport.

“Any kids that lived in Copan back then still have to travel to Bartlesville to play competitive soccer,” Gillette said. “He started competitive soccer when he was young. It’s been his sport his whole life.”

Collins joins an OKWU men’s soccer program that has been considered the past several years as one of the top 10 in the nation. The Eagles surged to a 19-5 mark last year and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NAIA national tourney.

The creative force behind OKWU’s success has been long-time head coach Jamie Peterson.

“I’m really excited he could be under coach Peterson’s leadership,” Gillette said. “I

m excited he’s going to grow so much as a man under Jamie.”

Collins also brings a solid skill set to add to the Eagles mix.

“Jonah’s a great distributor of the ball,” Tucker said. “He usually plays outside mid or what is called wing. He’s always looking to switch the point of the attack. He’s great at looking for those to pass the ball to.”

Collins also can finish strong in front of the net, which he proved last spring by booting a goal in an exhibition game against the Tulsa Union powerhouse.

“He’s always looking to get his when he can,” Tucker said. “But his first inclination is to set someone else.”

Wrapping up Tucker’s considerable package of emotional and physical assets is a strong cord of grit and determination.

“I don’t think we would have finished 4-1 (last spring) without Jonah,” said Tucker.

That was high praise — especially considering Collins came off the bench during the first past of the season.

“At the beginning of the year I didn’t know what I had because he didn’t play club soccer and I didn’t have any film on him,” Tucker explained. “But, I was impressed with Jonah’s athleticism when he came in. Regardless of the situation he gave 100 percent. By the end of the short season, he was starting, which is how much respect he got from me.”