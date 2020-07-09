By Mike Tupa

The first thing you need to know was that Ram Gonzalez was not an especially tall man.

But, inches on a measuring-stick often lie, for Ram was larger than life.

“Ram was Ram,” his longtime coaching rival — and among his No. 1 admirers David Benne said. “He’s going to be so missed. … I never heard him say anything bad about anybody.”

Gonzalez also embodied unbridled enthusiasm and passion — no matter the pursuit.

“If you ever played golf with him, you’d run up to the tee with him and he’d hit the ball and say ‘Come on, come on!’”

Benne’s recollection suggests Gonzalez was a man who didn’t want a single second of life to go by unwasted; he seemed to want to savor every moment.

He probably squeezed 100 years of enjoyment out of his 78 years before death took its toll last Friday morning when he passed away in his Bartlesville home.

A Mexican immigrant at an early age, Ram became a naturalized citizen while living in New Mexico — and later served with the U.S. Marines.

In 1967, he helped lead Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to the junior college national football title.

Four years later — in 1971 — he and his bride Brenda settled in Bartlesville, where he taught physical education and Spanish and coached football, tennis, swimming and golf.

Although he excelled in mentoring all sports, it was in football where Gonzalez built his greatest legacy locally — as the long-time coach Central Junior High/Middle School.

This was during a year when Central and Madison Junior High/Middle School had their own independent sports programs.

One of the major highlights of the year on the local sports calendar — and perhaps the most well-attended football event annually — was the Central vs. Madison gridiron showdown.

Benne got to know Gonzalez well as his friendly nemesis — Benne as the Madison head football coach and Gonzalez as the Central grid skipper.

“We always had such great rivalries at Madison and Central,” Benne said. “No matter how good Madison was, we never did seem to beat Ram.”

With the exception of at least one meeting.

“It was a 0-0 game and he scored a field goal with 30 seconds left,” Benne recalled. “But, we ran a hook-and-ladder and it worked. Afterward, he came running over to me and said, ‘He clipped! He clipped!’”

During a 2018 interview with the E-E, Gonzalez proudly pointed to the 1986 campaign in which his team went unbeaten (7-0), but had another game flooded out.

But, away from the energy of climatic moments, Gonzalez loved those across whose paths he crossed, Benne said.

“He had such troubles for the last couple of years,” Benne said about some serious physical issues that Gonzalez endured and put him in a wheelchair. “I’d see him in church on Saturdays and you’d always say ‘Hi’ and he would smile and ask how you ere doing.”

Benne attempted again to capsulize Gonzalez king-sized personality.

“He was just Ram,” Benne said. “I always looked up to him. … I would have really liked to have coached with him as his assistant. … He put everything into whatever he did.”

“He was always for the kids,” said longtime friend Jerry Cozby, the former head professional at Hillcrest Country Club, who first got to know Gonzalez well when Cozby’s son Craig played on the junior high golf team that Ram coached.

“The best thing I remember about Ram was that he was all in for the kids,” Cozby reiterated. “It wasn’t anything about Ram Gonzalez — it was all about the kids he was coaching.”

Gonzalez and his family arrived in town 49 years ago to go to work as the offensive line coach for College High head football coach John Derrick.

Gonzalez eventually took charge of the grid program at Central.

During a 2018 interview, former Central football player Andy Manning characterized Gonzalez’ style as “tough lough, but everyone always respected him. … He was tough, but everyone loved him.”

Another of his long-time fans is Robbie Vaclaw, who during an 2018 interview credited Gonzalez as a positive role model.

“He was a good influence on and off the field,” said Vaclaw, who had several sons play on his teams. “He helped make winners out of the kids.”

Gonzalez’ life’s vocation as a mentor of young people took a major step forward when he followed the example of his brother Florencio by attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Florencio had been an All-american flanker in 1963; in 1967, Ram — who played fullback — spearheaded the program’s charge to the national title.

Following his final years of college at Central State University (Edmond), an acquaintance opened the door for Gonzalez to start his career at Bartlesville.

And, that’s where he would stay the rest of his life.

He also coached girls tennis, swimming and girls golf during his years in the Bartlesville school district.

In the summers “he lived on the golf course,” Manning recalled.

Gonzalez also refereed and umpired, ran the Bartlesville Youth Canteen for 18 years, worked half days at Barnsdall High School and St. John’s Catholic School and helped Brenda in her business.

Gonzalez felt satisfaction in being a shepherd for young people — even if sometimes came off as being firm.

“I’m glad I had something to do their their opinions,” Gonzalez said in 2018. “I used to preach about life stuff. My eighth-graders walked the line. If they didn’t walk the line they heard about it.”

And, Gonzalez expected his players to develop toughness.

Manning said in 2018 that one of his less-than-happy memories from his youth was participating in Gonzalez’ tackling drills.

“You had to stand in line and get killed,” Manning recalled. “I hated those tackling drills.”

But, Manning credits Gonzalez with instilling discipline and grit in his athletes.

Gonzalez justified his hard-nosed approach — laced with love — by his own example during his hours of greatest trial.

Among his other tremendous physical challenges the past few years was to endure foot amputation and a brave battle against diabetes.

But, he retained his smile and twinkling eyes through all his trials.

Gonzalez fought the good fight and left behind a footprint of love, respect, kindness and endurance with grace.

His funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church, and the visitation is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.