2019-20 Prep Profile

Jack Long

School: Pawhuska

Class: Junior

Position: Linebacker

Fall sport: Football

No one can downplay the athletic firepower lost by the Pawhuska High School football team to graduation.

But, the return of Jack “Fire Swarm” Long is akin to returning a Marine Corps battalion.

His stats during the 2019 run to a 10-2 record and state quarterfinal spot redefined linebacker presence.

Long racked up 18 tackles for loss to go with 18 sacks to make opposing quarterbacks wishing they were oysters that could crawl into a shell.

Long also amassed 146 tackles — including 73 solo takedowns.

In addition, he recovered three fumbles, recorded 30 of Pawhuska’s 49 quarterback hurries and topped the Huskies in big hits (three).

Long helped Pawhuska’s defense squeeze opponents like a loan shark — allowing on 2.99 yards per carry and 4.06 yards per play and helping Pawhuska dominate in turnover ratio with plus-15.

Huskie foes — and there were some pretty good ones, including state semifinalist Pawnee and state quarterfinalist Barnsdall — could manage just 11.65 points per game.

Take away 47 points scored by Pawnee — in a 47-40 loss by Pawhuska — and the Huskie defense was nearly impenetrable at the goal line.

Long’s ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses and to marshall the defense’s soul into one stinging wall will prove invaluable next fall as the Huskies gear up to try to build on 2019’s dominating foundation and keep the program among the state’s most dominant in Class A.

Led by head coach Matt Hennesy, Pawhuska improved from 0-10 in 2017 to 10-2 in 2019 — and with Long back, 2020 appears rife with promise.

By Mike Tupa/Bartlesville E-E