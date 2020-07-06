By Richard Ivanowski

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TNS) — The Sacramento Kings have a shooting guard situation that could be seen as either a blessing or a curse. Both Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic are quality options at the position, and most teams would be happy to have either one in their starting lineup.

Hield, who is averaging 19.8 points per game, is one of the best shooters in the league. Bogdanovic, who is adding 14.5 points per game, offers a well-rounded selection of skills on both sides of the ball.

Hield’s scoring prowess earned him the starting job to begin the 2019-20 season. However, he struggled in other areas of the game. His defense, in particular, led to a series of fourth-quarter benchings by the middle of the season.

Bogdanovic finally replaced Hield as the starter in late January, and ran with the job. The Kings, who were 15-29 at the time of the change, went on a hot 13-7 streak until the season was put on hold in March.

That momentum is long gone now. In a lot of ways, the upcoming eight-game schedule to be played at Disney World is a miniature season of its own. It exists in a hazy twilight between the regular season and the playoffs.

We don’t know what head coach Luke Walton has in mind for his lineup, but it’s a safe bet that nothing is set in stone just yet. A fight for a starting spot could develop as training camps begin this week.

THE CASE FOR HIELD

The logic in favor of starting Hield is fairly robust, despite the poor results from the current season. After all, the Kings faced a variety of issues that had nothing to do with his performance.

A ruthless rash of injuries struck Sacramento early and often. Marvin Bagley missed 51 games, Richaun Holmes was sidelined for 25 and De’Aaron Fox was forced to sit out 19. The entire team also had to adjust to a new coach with a new style, which comes with some growing pains.

Additionally, Hield started every game in Sacramento’s most successful season of the last decade. He led the 2018-19 Kings in scoring and played a crucial role in many of the team’s 39 wins.

While Hield is not a strong defender, it seems foolish to keep an elite scorer on the bench when it matters most. Walton has been vocal about his desire to improve Hield’s defense through reps, but the coming eight games are not the time to develop players. They need to win now. If Walton adjusts his schemes to hide Hield’s defense, he could lead the Kings to the playoffs.

THE CASE FOR BOGDANOVIC

Taking Bogdanovic’s side in this debate is almost too easy.

The Kings played their best basketball of the season when he was given the starting job. He brings a cohesive element to the team and expertly fills the cracks between the star players on the roster.

Bogdanovic’s ball handling and passing ability make him a secondary point guard of sorts when playing next to Fox. He is a big upgrade in both departments from Hield. He’s also no slouch when it comes to shooting, though he’s clearly not on Hield’s level in that regard.

Describing Bogdanovic as a glue guy or a jack of all trades is still selling him short. He definitely has a takeover mode that shines through from time to time. Even though it feels like the distant past, Bogdanovic dropped 27 points and eight assists in Sacramento’s last win March 7.

Bogdanovic is the steadier option, and in many ways the safer one. He doesn’t need help on the defensive side of the ball and he almost never loses his cool when the game is on the line. Of all the current Kings, Bogdanovic might be the best crunch-time performer.

WHY NOT BOTH?

Both Hield and Bogdanovic are functional at their worst, but elite at their best. Both have eight-game stretches this season where they averaged over 20 points per game. In Hield’s hot streak, he averaged over 50% shooting from the field and from 3-point range. In Bogdanovic’s stretch, he also logged 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

The key to success in Orlando will be the ability to catch lighting in a bottle. The odds are stacked against the Kings, and they are going to have to win a lot of games over a short period of time if they want to keep their season alive. They need to get scorching hot, which is something that both shooting guards are capable of.

That’s why I am hoping for a three-guard look when the team travels to Disney World later this month. The remainder of the regular season won’t be a marathon; it will be a sprint.

That would spell a reduced role for Nemanja Bjelica as he is squeezed out of the starting lineup. I have questions about his ability to hold up defensively against well-rested opponents that will be hungry to get back on the court. The 32-year-old forward is showing some signs of slowing, though he would no doubt continue to be valuable off the bench.

Kent Bazemore is another piece of the puzzle that would make a Hield-Bogdanovic combination work. The two guards never started many games together; that is probably partially due to the lack of depth behind them. Now that Bazemore is in the picture, he can be effective as the first wing player off the bench.

Despite their issues, the Kings are surprisingly deep this year. Fox, Hield, Bogdanovic, Bazemore and Cory Joseph represent a strong group of guards. Harrison Barnes, Holmes, Bjelica, Bagley, Harry Giles and Alex Len round out a deep front court rotation. Of all those names, Sacramento should simply go with talent over everything else.

Put the best players on the court as much as possible and watch the magic happen.