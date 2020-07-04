By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians are just two wins away from their 19th Glen Winget Memorial Baseball Tournament championship.

Energized by the menacing mallets of Bradee Rigdon and Andrew Harden, the Indians zapped Springfield (Mo.) Hillcrest, 13-2, to roll into Sunday’s semifinals at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The Indians will battle the Oklahoma Mudcats — making their first-ever Winget appearance — at 3:30 p.m. on Rigdon Field.

In the other semifinal — set for 1 p.m. — the defending tourney champion Ft. Smith (Ark.) Sportsman crew will battle the Three Rivers Bandits.

The semifinal winners are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. in the championship showdown.

Ft. Smith (3-0) rolled to first place in the Spence Rigdon Pool, followed by the Indians (2-1); the Oklahoma Mudcats (2-1) and Three Rivers Bandits (2-1) tied for the top spot in the Clay Marshall Pool. The Mudcats won the tiebreaker.

In Sunday’s other games, Mountain Home (Ark.) Lockeroom (0-3) and Springfield Hillcrest (0-3) will play at 8 a.m. for seventh place, while the Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo Chiefs (2-1) and the Branson (Mo.) Pirates (2-1) collide at 10:15 a.m. for fifth place.

This year’s Winget final day is a 180-degree spin for the Indians compared to 12 months ago.

In the 2019 tourney, the Indians were not allowed to play at the stadium, due to the OSSAA summer time dead week rule and had to hold their games on a soggy field at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University diamond. They also fell far short of competing for the semifinals.

What difference the flapping of the calendar has made.

The Indians averaged nearly 10 runs a game during their three Winget pool games this weekend and claimed both their victories by comfortable margins.

In Saturday’s Star-Spangled spanking, Rigdon crushed two triples and a double and Harden added two doubles to amp up the Indians’ shocking display.

Ryan Jones added a three-run triple.

The Indians — who are coached by John Pannell — also improved to 13-16 overall, and to 6-3 at home.

Pannell — a former Indians player — will be in the chase on Sunday for his second Winget title as the team’s skipper, the other one achieved in 2003 during Pannell’s first stint as head coach.

The Indians also will be trying to win the tourney for the third time in six years, the previous two recorded with Anthoney Towers as head coach.

Pannell will be trying to join Towers, Al Solenberger, Tug Baughn and Stan Walton as the only Indian head coaches with multiple Winget crowns.

On a bittersweet and nostalgic note Saturday, Rigdon made his first summer baseball appearance on the field named in honor of his dad, former Bartlesville High head baseball coach and athletic director Spence Rigdon, who passed away last November, at age 46, from a medical condition that he had battled valiantly for a few years.