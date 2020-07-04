By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even though the 61st Annual Glen Winget Memorial Tournament is only half completed — as of the end of play Friday — it’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive.

Going into Saturday’s baseball play, the defending champion Ft. Smith (Ark.) Sportsman (2-0) and Three Rivers Bandits (2-0) appeared to be locks to advance to Sunday’s semifinals, which begins at 1 p.m. at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, four teams are still alive for the other two semifinal spots — the host Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians (1-1), the Branson (Mo.) Pirates (1-1), the Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo Chiefs (1-1) and the Oklahoma Mudcats (1-1).

The Winget tourney began in 1959, organized by then-Doenges Ford head coach Glen Winget, who initially called it the Bartlesville July Fourth Tournament.

Following Winget’s death in 1960, the tourney was renamed in his honor.

Other than 1963, the tourney has been played every year since.

In many years, the parity is a rarity.

But, not this season, with six of the eight teams fostering a legitimate chance at advancing to the four semifinal spots.

Saturday’s premier matchups include Ft. Smith vs. Branson and Three Rivers vs. Sprtingfield Kickapoo. In both cases, Branson and Kickapoo likely will need to win in order to land in Sunday’s championship bracket.

The Indians play at 7:30 p.m. against winless Springfield Hillcrest (0-2).

A victory against Springfield should propel the Indians into the semifinals, unless Branson were to stun Ft. Smith.

The Indians have been completely competitive during the opening two rounds.

They dropped an 8-6 decision on Thursday to Ft. Smith — after putting the potential tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh.

On Friday, the Indians spanked a very good Branson team, 9-4.

Randsom Jones started on the bump for Bartlesville and turned in a solid effort overall — although his five walks given up opened the door for the Pirates do make the game interesting.

Otherwise, Jones allowed only one hit and struck out five batters in six innings.

In the top of the seventh, Barham relieved Jones and overcame some tough moments to nail down the win.

He ended the game by whiffing the the final two batters — the first one caught looking and second one waving at air.

But, on the other hand, it wasn’t like the Indian offense exactly overwhelmed Branson pitchers Carter Jenkins and Jackson Miller.

They combined to throw a five-hitter — with only four earned runs allowed.

But, the Pirate hurlers also surrendered seven walks between them and the Branson defense made multiple errors that fueled the Indians’ carousel around the bases.

Dakota Ward, Harrison Clark, Andrew Harden, Calvin Johnson and Harald Borg each drove in a run for the Indians.

Clark scored three runs.

In other Friday Winget games, Ft. Smith thumped Springfield Hillcrest, 13-0; Three Rivers cruised past Mountain Home, 15-4; and the Mudcats outlasted Springfield Kickapoo, 3-2.

On Thursday, the Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded before the Ft. Smith closer slammed the door hard.

Clayton’s pitching in relief proved to be one of Bartlesville’s highlights.

Sunday’s action begins at 8 a.m. with the seventh-place game, followed at 10:15 a.m. by the fifth-place showdown.

The semifinals are slated for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the championship game to start at 6 p.m.

—-

Note: Please see Tuesday’s E-E sports for complete reports on the Indians’ Winget games.