By Gary Bedore

The Kansas City Star

(TNS) — Former University of Kansas basketball point guards Tyshawn Taylor and Naadir Tharpe will be playing for Oklahoma State’s alumni entry in the 24-team, single-elimination TBT. “The Basketball Tournament” runs Saturday through July 14 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s just funny it has to be an Oklahoma State team because (of) obviously the conference rivalry between us and having to play against a bunch of these guys (Cowboys) a lot,” the 30-year-old Taylor said in a recent interview on The Matchup Zone podcast.

He and Tharpe will be part of a “Stillwater Stars” team that meets Brotherly Love in a TBT opener at 4 p.m., Central time, Saturday in a game to be shown live on ESPN.

The former Jayhawks duo had nowhere else to go this summer, since KU’s “Self Made” alumni team, which lost in the first round last year, did not form a squad for the TBT this summer. One player on last year’s KU team told The Star the absence of a KU team was because of uncertainty surrounded by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Kansas fans are like, ‘What are you doing? Why would you do that?’ ” Taylor said with a laugh, referring to playing for OSU.

Taylor conceded the main reason for playing for the Stars is the potential to win big bucks, of course. Winner of the single-elimination TBT earns $1 million to be split among the players, coach and two general managers.

“We all know we’ve got one goal, so we understand what the goal is. It’s just that. We are just going to come together and play hard and try to win some money,” said Taylor, who competed for a professional team in Vietnam last season.

If the Stillwater Stars win Saturday, they would advance to a second-round game against Eberlein Drive at 6 p.m., Monday on ESPN. A loss in the opener and the quest for the TBT crown is over.

The OSU roster given to The Star Wednesday by a TBT official consists of Taylor and Tharpe, plus former OSU players Le’Bryan Nash, Thomas Dziagwa and Brian Williams, as well as James Banks (Georgia Tech) and Armoni Brooks (Houston). The coach is OSU grad Bryndon Manzer. The two GMs are OSU grads Jeff Barr and Caleb Surly.

‘I think with the Oklahoma State guys having camaraderie and having myself and Naadir who are selfless and all about the team, I think it kind of works. I think we’ll jell,” Taylor said. “I think we’ll have the same goal in hand trying to win the million dollars. There’s nothing really other than that. If we understand that we’ll be fine.”

Taylor, by the way, went 5-1 versus Oklahoma State during his four-year KU career (2009-12); the 28-year old Tharpe was 5-2 versus OSU in his three-year KU career that spanned from 2012-14.

“I’m excited they gave me and Naadir an opportunity. They had a good team already,” Taylor said. “I’m excited we get to play basketball and the world gets to watch it (on ESPN during pandemic). It’s the first basketball game to be played on TV in a while. I’m excited to give the world something to watch on TV, to get out of the house to compete at a high level and win some money.”

Kaluma includes KU in final 8

Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound senior power forward from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday narrowed his list of prospective colleges to eight.

They are: Kansas, Oklahoma, Syracuse, UNLV, Arizona State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and USC.

“There is a lot to like about Kaluma’s game. He’s a very intriguing player because of his natural feel for the game and improving skillset,” wrote Steve Bartle of 247sports.com. “He’s a great fit as a modern 4,” Bartle added, noting Kaluma had excellent “ballhandling, passing and playmaking ability.”

Ben Sigel of nunesmagician.com agreed that Kaluma, the No, 59-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021, is a “stretch 4.”

“He’s shown off his ability to hit from mid-range, but he’s more impressive around the rim. He can score facing the basket or with his back to it, and his ability to finish inside with contact separates him from most,” Sigel wrote.

KU eyes No. 31-ranked prospect

Dylan Andrews, a 6-3 junior point guard from Windward School in Los Angeles who’s ranked No. 31 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, told Stockrisers.com that KU’s coaches “love my ability to run a team and play defense. They’ve already offered me and they have stayed in contact since (offering on June 15).”

Andrews has a lengthy list that includes KU, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, LSU, Cal and others.

“My game is a mix between Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul. I can get downhill, can pull-up in traffic and finish at the rim but I also understand the value of a pick and roll or setting someone else up,” Andrews told Stockrisers.com.

Wisconsin offers Sallis

Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Millard North High in Omaha, Nebraska, who is ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, was offered a scholarship by Wisconsin Tuesday, he reported to Zagsblog.com.

The five frontrunners for Sallis according to 247sports.com are KU, Gonzaga, Nebraska, UCLA and Louisville. He’s also heard from Texas Tech, Colorado, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Iowa, Marquette, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio State and many others.

“Sallis is an electric finisher who can break down high school opponents with ease off the dribble. This also enables his strong pull-up game,” read a Sallis scouting report on SB Nation.

“Sallis led North to a state finals appearance while setting a school record for points in a season (644). He rolled his ankle during the team’s semifinal win and North fell in the final minute to Bellevue West,” the scouting report concluded.

Sallis, who plays AAU basketball for Omaha Sports Academy, participated in a Team USA minicamp last October.