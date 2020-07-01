(TNS) — After a pair of forwards announced they would be transferring from Oklahoma State, Mike Boynton landed a commitment to fill that void late Monday night.

Bernard Kouma, a 6-foot-10 center from Chad, Africa, announced his commitment via social media.

“110% Committed,” Kouma’s message read. “First I want to Thank God. I want to Thank my family for the support during my journey. I want to Thank the entire New York Lightening and Our Saviour Lutheran program, Coaches, and Stuff for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I want to Thank Anicet Kessely and Team Skywalker. I want to Thank South Plains College for the amazing one year #JUCOPRODUCT. Illini National still love man. I want to Thank Coach’s Orlando Antigua and Brad Underwood is all love 100. With all that being said I’m proud to announce I will continue my Basketball and Education career at Oklahoma State University. #GoPokes.”

Kouma played at South Plains community college in Levelland, Texas, this past season as a freshman. He originally committed to Illinois and former OSU coach Brad Underwood, but instead landed at a junior college.

He averaged 4.1 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game during his 29 games played.

Kouma’s commitment should help the Cowboys, who lost 6-10 Yor Anei and 6-10 Hidde Roessink. They both recently announced they will be transferring from the OSU program.

By Jimmy Gillispie, Stillwater NewsPress