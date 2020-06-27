Youth must be served — and also serve.

Freshman outfielder Alaina Fust was one of the cluster of young players that endured growing pains during a short spring for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball team.

The Blanchard product played in 19 of the 21 games for the Lady Eagles (6-15), including 16 starts.

She compiled a .235 batting average in 34 at-bats, including one double and one homer. She scored six runs and plated six tallies.

On the basepath, Fust proved to be a speedy spurt, pilfering five bags in six attempts.

She also walked three times.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and Goshen (Ind.) both felt the sting of Fust’s bat.

Against the former, Fust added to OKWU’s offensive thrust by ripping two singles and scoring a run. But, MidAmerica Nazarene held on to win, 5-3.

But Fust made a major different against Goshen — she lashed a pair of base hits, drove in two runs and scored once in the 5-0 victory on the final day of February.

Fust delivered her homer in a win a 15-1 win against Southwestern Christian on the first day of the season. She homered, walked, stole a base, drove in two runs and scored twice.

The Lady Eagles slid through an early season funk to lose 10 straight (2-10). But, OKWU began to turn it around by snapping off a 4-5 record in the final nine games before the coronavirus led to the NAIA canceling all remaining spring sports games nationwide.

With their combination of battle-tested youth coming back and veteran warriors, the Lady Eagles could be ready to bounce back in 2021.

By Mike Tupa/Bartlesville E-E