Jace Hollingshed rose time-after-time to the level of difference-maker last basketball season for the Oklahoma Union High School Cougars.

During an 80-72 come-from-way-behind win against Oologah, Hollingshed hammered the nets for a career-high 31 points — despite fouling out. The Cougars made a 21-point swing after rallying from a 13-point deficit.

During a 67-65 victory thriller against Barnsdall, Hollingshed poured in 22 points — 15 of them in the volatile third quarter. Barnsdall had led at halftime, 40-32.

During an explosive triumph in January against Nowata, 72-62, Hollingshed triggered a second-quarter spurt. He scored 11 points in the period which saw Oklahoma Union outscore the Ironmen, 37-18. Hollingshed finished with 18 points for the game.

In a couple of other signature performances, Hollingshed dialed in 18 points during an 83-53 subduing of Dewey, and 16 points in a 70-27 thumping of Chelsea.

Oklahoma Union steamrolled to a 21-1 regular season record . A couple of close playoff losses kept the Cougars from powering to the Class 2A state tournament.

By Mike Tupa/Bartlesville E-E