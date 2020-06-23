By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Conversations between Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton and prized recruit Cade Cunningham haven’t been any different over the last 18 days.

In the time since OSU learned of its NCAA penalties, which included a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season, Boynton stuck to his script with Cunningham as the 6-foot-7 point guard from Montverde Academy in Florida weighed his options for next season.

He had signed with the Cowboys last November, but the NCAA sanctions opened the hatch for Cunningham to bail out.

“Now, more than ever, I’m loyal and true,” Cunningham said in a video he posted on Twitter on Monday morning. “I’m committed. Stillwater, let’s work.”

OSU basketball had the answer it had been hoping for. After the first half of the month was gloom, clouds began to lift when players like veteran leader Isaac Likekele and other key recruits like Putnam City West’s Rondell Walker announced their intentions of sticking with the Pokes.

Boynton didn’t lay on the recruiting pitch extra-thick over the last 2 1/2 weeks to persuade Cunningham to remain with OSU.

The coach didn’t try to persuade Cunningham much at all.

Boynton simply treated Cunningham the same way he’s treated him the last four years.

“I’ve talked to Cade, probably, more in the last four years than anybody outside of his family,” Boynton said. “We have a very strong relationship outside of basketball. There are actually oftentimes that I’ve talked to Cade in the last 3 1/2 years that basketball wasn’t even a topic of discussion.

“I just wanted to make sure that he was clear that I wasn’t gonna try to insert an agenda on him. For the last four years, that hasn’t been the conversation. I wasn’t gonna change it now. I think he felt most comfortable that moving forward, if he was gonna do anything with anybody, it was gonna be here, with this group, with his family being a part of it, and thankfully, with me being his head coach.”

Cunningham is the No. 1 recruit in the nation, and the crown jewel in the best recruiting class OSU has ever signed.

“Early on, I thought about the options,” Cunningham told national basketball analyst Jeff Goodman. “But as time went on, I realized I didn’t want to play for anyone else.

“The national championship is what I have always dreamed of, but at the end of the day I committed to Coach Boynton. I wasn’t going to play for anyone else. Loyalty is more important to me than anything else.”

Of course, without a postseason in the 2020-21 season, an NCAA Tournament appearance is off the table at OSU.

That is, unless the NCAA appellate committee sides with the Cowboys in their appeal of the sanctions.

Boynton remains confident that his team will have a postseason next March. So confident that he hardly wanted to discuss a future with the NCAA penalties in place.

“As of right now, we don’t have a postseason ban… because the penalties are not in effect,” Boynton said. “I’m approaching this as we’re gonna operate like we normally do until there’s a time that we can’t. Then we’ll adjust.

“We don’t know how the process is gonna play out. We do feel confident that we have a strong case on the appeal, that we can point to some things that we can say, ‘Hey, this is a step too far.’

“This is what we’re dealing with today, and could very well be the truth in 10 months, nine months, however long it takes. But you can still accomplish a lot here.”