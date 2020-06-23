(Note: This is the second of a three-part feature.)

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

There really was no cure for what ailed Emma Shelley during her first semester last fall at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“I got a little homesick,” the Bartlesville High School graduate explained. “The second semester I felt more comfortable.”

Shelley signed a letter of intent during her high school years to play golf for the women’s team at UCO.

She turned in a promising freshman campaign, albeit several tournaments were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease that prompted government and school officials to shut down all classes and sports for most of the spring semester.

But, by then, Shelley was already well on her way to adjusting to the rigors of college competition compared to the prep level.

“If’s definitely a little longer,” she said about the courses on the college level. “The courses are set up a bit tougher than in high school. But, we get to play on some beautiful golf course and we get to travel a lot more, which is one reason I wanted to play. Th biggest difference is the level of competition. At high school, there are a handful of really good people. In college, they’re really all like that. It’s awesome to be surrounded by that kind of atmosphere.”