Wielding a strong bat, Ashley Perkins ripped four doubles for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball team in their abbreviated season last spring.

Perkins — one of just three Lady Eagles to start all 21 games — ripped the ‘hide for a .286 batting average, seventh best among those who started at least 14 games.

She also scored seven runs, belted a homer and drove in 10 runs (tied for third-most on the team). Perkins fashioned a .303 on-base percentage.

Consistency proved to be Perkins’ trademark — she hit safely in 15 of 21 games, including in nine of the final 12 games.

Perkins opened the campaign like a fireball at the dish — 7-for-13, with five RBI’s, in her first four games.

OKWU opened the season with two wins, fueled partly by Perkins’ sizzling stick. She went 2-for-3, with a RBI, in a 9-1 win against Southwestern Christian.

In the next game, she clubbed a double and a single and drive in three runs in a 15-1 rout of Southwestern Christian.

