By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Looking for a little vacation in late July from junior or his sis hanging around the house 24/7?

Donnie Bostwick has a solution to offer.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan University head men’s basketball coach has scheduled a pair of camps for that time, comprising youth from four years old to 18.

The camp for eight to 18-year-old boys and girls is set for July 27 to 29 at the OKWU fieldhouse.

The options included a day camp (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), or an extended camp (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) daily.

From July 30 to 31, OKWU will host the Diaper Dandy for children four to eight years old. The camp time each day is planned for 9 a.m. to noon.

To find out more information or to register visit the Oklahoma Wesleyan University website and click on sports, then men’s basketball and then camps.

Bostwick is entering his 14th year as a head coach, eight of them at OKWU — from 2007-11 and from 2017-present. His 2009 Eagle team won the NAIA-II national championship, six of his previous Eagle teams have advanced at least to the Sweet 16 in the national tourney.

He returns the bulk of his primary contributors from last year’s team (26-8) and has added several exciting newcomers.

Bostwick graduated from high school in Northeastern Oklahoma. He went on to win a national championship as a player (1992) and later as an assistant coach (2005) at John Brown (Ark.) University.