The MIAA announced on Tuesday a 10-game football schedule, set to begin on Sept. 12.

Northeastern State opens its campaign by hosting Missouri Western.

Other home games include Missouri Southern (Oct. 3), Lincoln (Oct. 17), Nebraska-Kearney (Oct. 31) and Pittsburg State (Nov. 7).

The road schedule features five games, Central Missouri (Sept. 19), Emporia State (Sept. 26), Northwest Missouri (Oct. 10), Fort Hays State (Oct. 24) and Central Oklahoma (Nov. 14.)

Homecoming is planned for Oct. 3.

Senior Day recognition is set for Nov. 7, and the showdown against Central Oklahoma will be for the President’s Cup.