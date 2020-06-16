By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

OU has announced three football season ticket plans for the 2020 season. The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and seem to signify some new availability in these uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the three plans:

— Donor plan: a $500 season ticket, plus an annual seat contribution. This plan includes Sooner Club membership, the best available seats and early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Championship Game and bowl games (based on allotment). In addition, some Sooner Club membership levels include football parking and tailgate options.

— Traditional plan: a $500 season ticket, as well as early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Championship Game and bowl games (based on allotment).

— Sooner Express pass: a $300 season ticket, a new innovation that will allow fans to watch each game from a different seat location. The pandemic is expected to require OU to block off some seats during the games as capacity likely is to be reduced. The tickets will be delivered digitally, including barcodes and seat locations, by 5 p.m. Thursday of game week. The dynamic system allows members to take advantage of the best seats available for each contest. Seat locations will change from game to game based on availability. Pass holders may submit a request to be seated next to or near another pass holder, but such requests are subject to availability.

OU announced three-month payment plans are available for each season ticket plan (payments due at purchase, July 31 and August 31). Fans should contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424 to make arrangements.

The season ticket packages will be available for purchase online and via phone at 800-456-GoOU (4668) or 405-325-2424.

“The OU Athletics Department is hopeful that the 2020 football season will occur as scheduled,” the university announced. “However, if the number of games and/or stadium capacity are reduced, it will act in good faith by providing options for fans to reallocate payments earmarked toward priority seating donations and season tickets.”

The anticipated options include:

— Reallocate donation and ticket payment as tax-deductible gifts for OU Athletics’ emergent needs;

— Transfer any eligible donations and ticket payments to the 2021 season/Sooner Club membership year;

— Request a refund as an exception to the refund policy.

Fans who have questions or need assistance should call 800-456-GoOU (4668) or 405-325-2424 to speak with a customer service representative. Fans who would like to be contacted about ticket options should fill out an interest form.

OU’s scheduled home games are Missouri State (September 5), Tennessee (September 12), Baylor (October 3), Oklahoma State (October 24), Kansas State (November 14) and Kansas (November 21).