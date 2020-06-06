Just a word of thanks to John Pannell and all those others who have made summer baseball in Bartlesville a reality.

Some things in life are not easy — you have to scrape and claw and endure incredible disappointment to make them come true.

And, a lot of times the only reward is a few pats on the back —and more work to implement what you wanted to have happen.

I’m grateful for John’s determination — not only because it gives me fresh sports to cover, but because I’m not certain what all we’ve been through the past two-and-a-half months was really necessary.

Now, that’s only my opinion. Many people who I highly respect have seen it a different way and I appreciate their mindset and the way they perceived this.

They have been motivated by concern for the health of everyone and by what they believed needed to be done to protect.

That’s a great and worthy viewpoint. Perhaps the truth is somewhere split in the middle. I don’t know. I can only go by what I feel and understand in terms of how I perceive things —and I know I’m still on a learning curve of truth and understanding just like most of us.

I mourn for those in this nation are hurting and I cheer for those who are trying to balance anger and perspective, and who challenges with a positive, we-can-make-things-better attitude as long as we try to live up to the ideals of brotherhood and equal liberty and justice represented by the Constitution and the American flag.

These are ideals we haven’t achieved yet universally — but at least we can continue to strive for them for all Americans.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2001.

The term ‘peaking’ is a double-edged sword in sports.

Peaking is when a squad reaches the top of its potential, so to speak.

If a team peaks too early in the season, it’s in danger of being flat by the time the playoffs arrive.

However, if a team peaks just right, it should rocket into the playoffs playing its best ball of the season coupled with confidence.

Area high school softball coaches are hoping their teams are just starting to play their best ball as they begin the district playoffs.

Caney Valley, Barnsdall and Copan will be hosting their district tourneys today. Nowata will be on the road at Sperry.

No one has higher hopes about his team peaking at the right time than first-year Nowata head coach Don Brisbin.

The Lady Ironmen have enjoyed a long winning streak and endured a long losing skein this season. Their record of 11-14 reflects a roller-coaster campaign.

Nowata looks now like it’s gaining momentum on the upward swing, having won its last two games going into districts.

The Lady Ironmen finished off their regular season schedule Tuesday by crushing Oklahoma Union, 13-0.

“We played pretty good,” said Brisbin. “We didn’t have any errors. We’re doing what we need to do at about the right time....We need to take care of business in the district playoffs. We’re getting better and better and hopefully peaking at the right time.”

Nowata travels to Sperry this afternoon for the do-or-die Class 3A district tournament. The teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If they split, an ‘if’ game Friday afternoon will determine the district champion.

The district top dog moves on to the regionals while the loser bags up its gear for good.

Copan hosts: Copan coach Rick Martinez is looking forward to today’s district after finishing up a brutal regular season schedule.

The Class A Lady Hornets muscled up against a steady diet of powerhouse opponents from Class 2A to 5A.

Their only regular season games against schools their own size were Barnsdall, Shidler and Picher.

The Lady Hornets will see both Picher and Shidler in today’s opening round of the district playoff tournament in Copan.

Picher and Shidler play each other at noon to start things off. Copan plays the noon loser at 2 p.m. and takes on the noon winner at 4 p.m.

Copan routed Shidler during an early-season doubleheader, 6-1 and 10-0.

The Lady Hornets also nipped Picher when the two clubs met a few weeks ago at the Copan Tournament, 1-0.

“Their pitcher does a good job,” Martinez said. “Offensively, they kind of struggle hitting the ball. But, she’s a good enough pitcher that if Picher gets a one or two run lead she gets stronger.”

The district playoffs are the initial hurdle which the Lady Hornets have to clear to get back to the state tournament.

Copan has qualified for the Class A state playoffs the past four years, winning the state championship three straight years from 1997-99.

Martinez said he thinks tradition, which includes 15 or 16 straight district championships won by the Copan program, can be the 10th man for his Lady Hornets.

“This is the season we’ve been preparing for all year,” he said. “Now is when it really starts to count. We have to step it up and start playing like we can....I think our girls are remaining focused on each step. We’ve got the tradition behind us and I think that instills a little confidence.”

Copan’s hopes will be focused largely on senior Kim Curtis.

In addition to pitching every single game for Copan this season, Curtis also leads the squad in batting at approximately .350.

“She’s a gamer,” said Martinez. “If we get in a situation where we need a base hit, she’s one of the ones I would want at the plate.”

Kristal Waits also has been crushing the ball with regularity in recent games.

The junior centerfielder went 5-for-5 against Chelsea earlier this week. She also made three major defensive plays in a loss to Dewey on Tuesday.

Martinez said he expects other Lady Hornets to contribute offensively.

Kendra Allen and Heidi Pendleton have picked it up recently at the plate, he added.

Hitting is Martinez’ main concern.

As far as leadership, the Lady Hornets boast a trio of starting seniors in Curtis, Pendleton at second base and Jessica Smith at shortstop.

It all starts today for Copan.

Caney Valley hosts

After having their Tuesday game canceled, Caney Valley’s Lady Trojans leap into today’s Class 2A district playoff tournament on their home field.

Chelsea and Foyil will start things off at 2 p.m. Caney Valley plays the 2 p.m. loser at 3:30 p.m. and the 2 p.m. winner at 5 p.m.

Play resumes Friday at 2 p.m.

Nowata and Sperry met just once this season, in the Will Rogers Conference Tournament.

Sperry won, 3-1. That was during Nowata’s struggling period, however, after the Lady Ironmen had started the season on a tear.

“Sperry is a good, solid ballclub,” said Brisbin. “They have good pitching and play good defense. But, if we play ball we can beat them. We have to play like we did against Oklahoma Union this week.”

Nowata ace pitcher Ashli Jordan shut out Oklahoma Union on just two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Crystal Farris was her batterymate.

Ashley Miller smacked three base hits while Farris and Terren White each contributed two safeties.

Rounding out Nowata’s base hit contributors with one each were Amie Jones, Mandy Farris, and Jordan.

Brisbin realizes Sperry has a major homefield advantage, which means his club will have to play that much better.

“Sperry’s a pretty closeknit community,” he said. “They support their teams. We’ll have to play up to our capabilities to win.”

Brisbin is expecting seniors Miller, Farris, Jones and Melissa Hunter to lead the team.

“This is their last go-round,” he explained. “They’ve got to step up and get it done or they go home.”

Jordan is hitting the pitching stride which Brisbin has expected.

Brisbin is confident his team is not looking past Sperry.

“They don’t want to get too far ahead,” he said. “Their dream is to go to regionals but they’re focused on district.”