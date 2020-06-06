By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Jayla Harder made it look easy Thursday by snapping off a low gross score of 88 to win the A Flight championship during an Adams Women’s Golf Association playday encounter.

The AWGA competed for the first time since March 12, and the format was Low Gross Par 4’s.

Sue Meiler went the distance to capture both the low net (72) and low putts (31) titles for the A Flight.

In the B Flight, Kathy Kubitz seized both the low gross (96) and low putts (31) crowns. Jan Castelli owned the low tally (66).

Willy Polk nailed down the low gross championship (107) in the C Flight; Carla Lyle posted the low net score (71). She shared the low putts honor (38) with Charlene Henderson.

Meiler bagged a birdie on No. 15.

The golf course has been limited in some activities the past few months due to Covid-19 restrictions.