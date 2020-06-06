By Mike Tupa

Obviously, the cancellation of almost an entire season due to a government shutdown tops any list of top sports stories of the 2019-20 school year.

Between March 11 and March 16, the pro, college and prep sports worlds came to a painful halt.

The action occurred as a result of CDC guidelines and government shutdowns throughout the nation as a response to the coronavirus disease.

Back in January, President Trump tried to curb the brunt of the threat by banning some flights from China, where it is believed the disease began.

But, the virus would still be imported, largely by travelers returning from overseas. Seattle is considered the first major city where the virus appeared and it spread from there, as well as from other centers where it showed up.

By mid-March — after the NBA pulled the plug on its season because one player tested positive for the coronavirus, that began a trigger reaction that devastated spring sports.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament was an early casualty, as were the seasons for every major sport in action.

The colleges also suspended their spring sports activities — as well as winter postseason tournaments.

That’s why Oklahoma Wesleyan University — which appeared to have the right ingredients to make a run toward the NAIA-II Final Four.

But, the tourney was called off after one day and after OKWU had qualified for the Sweet 16.

High school sports also were suspended at the same time.

The larger school state basketball tournaments were cancelled in Oklahoma, as well as all spring school sports or youth athletics.

At about the same time, most states imposed stay-at-home orders for what would be cumulatively tens of millions throughout the nation. Several businesses considered non-essential also were ordered to shut their doors, leading to perhaps the most serious bout of sudden job loss in the United States since the Great Depression.

High school senior student-athletes were especially hard hit because they didn’t get to compete in what would be their final opportunity.

For some, it meant the difference between getting a college scholarship or not, or at least a higher quality scholarship.

Things started opening back up a bit in April and have slowly continued.

While this has to be considered the biggest sports story of the school year, the remainder of the E-E feature will focus where it should —on the accomplishments and important stories from competition and dedication.