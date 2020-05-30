Dewey High’s Corbin Buford didn’t have much of a chance this past spring to prove himself on the baseball diamond.

But, the gritty catcher converted his opportunities into a walloping body of work.

In seven games Buford belted the ball to the tune of .400 batting average.

He also sculpted a slugging percentage of .533 and an on-base percentage of .550.

Due to the coronavirus, Dewey (1-6) played just seven games prior to the state of Oklahoma closing down all schools and spring sports.

While other Dewey Dogger players were still warming up offensively, Buford turned on the heat from the start.

He led the team in hits (six), runs scored (five), walks (five) and tied for the most doubles (two).

In addition to baseball, Buford also added plenty of firepower on the football field.

Buford played a key role on the team’s surge to a 7-3 regular season record, Dewey’s best showing on the gridiron since 1994.

By Mike Tupa, E-E