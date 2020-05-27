By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School graduate Lukas Rietfors turned in a pool-ripping showing during his second season with the Nebraska Wesleyan University men’s swim team.

In the season-ending excursion at the Liberal Arts Championship meet, Rietfors wrapped up a sizzling sophomore campaign by winning three consolation final titles and helping to lead the NWU 4x100 relay team to third place.

Rietfors starred in baseball — as a rugged catcher for the Bartlesville High Bruins and Doenges Ford Indians — and boys’ swimming during his prep years.

He graduated in 2018 and started attending NWU.

Following a promising rookie season, Rietfors followed up with a super soph campaign in 2019-20.

In January’s Grinnell Invite, Rietfors qualified for the A Final in the 100 backstroke and finished ninth (:57.41).

He also came in 10th in the A Final in the 200 backstroke (2:10.56), plowed to third in the B Final in the 200 freestyle (1:56.68) and netted ninth place n the B Final of the 100 freestyle (:52.18).

In relay action, Rietfors filled the second leg in the 4x800 freestyle relay, which came in fourth (7:46.19). Other members of the relay team included Jake Axelson, Jacob Hawkins and Andy Vasquez.

Next up was tri-meet against Loras and Midland.

Rietfors rocketed to second place in the 200 backstroke (2:06.61) and second in the 100 backstroke (:58.22).

Displaying his versatility, he harvested third in the 50 freestyle (:23.91).

But, perhaps his meet highlight was swimming third leg on the championship 4x100 relay team, which also featured Hawkins, Brian Kennedy and Nolan Reid.

Rietfors led off the 200 medley relay team, which finished second. Rounding out the foursome were Brandon Lapointe, Gavin Rogers and Ben Dorsey.

The season ended in latter February at the Liberal Arts Championships in Elsah, Ill.

Rietfors scored more than 41 of the team’s 456 points.

He captured the top spot in the consolation finals of the 200 freestyle (1:50.44), the 200 backstroke (2:01.99) and the 100 backstroke (:55.52).

Rietfors also injected energy into relay teams that earned points.

The 400 freestyle relay racked up third place. Joining Rietfors in the quartet were Braly Keller, Reid and Sam Trofholz.

In the 800 freestyle relay, Rietfors spearheaded the push to fifth place. The other three team members included Jake Axelson, Kennedy and Vasquez.

In addition to its success in pool, the NWU swimming program received Scholar All-American recognition by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

As a freshman (2018-19), Rietfors brought home two medals from the Liberal Arts Championship meet — fifth place in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 backstroke. He records his best individual showing that season (second place) in the 100 breaststroke in a dual meet against Simpson.

NWC competes in the American Rivers Conference.

During his baseball years, Rietfors established a reputation as a hard-nosed and reliable receiver.