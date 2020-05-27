(Note: This is the sixth part in an ongoing feature on the 30th Anniversary of the Bartlesville High School 1989-90 basketball teams. This was the first year both the Bruins and Lady Bruins qualified for state in the same season.)

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

As time wound down in the 1989-90 regular season, Bartlesville High School basketball fans possessed plenty of reasons to be upbeat about the playoffs.

The Bruins were close to wrapping up a 17-5 record in conference and tournament play — despite beginning the season with only one returning starter and another key player hampered by recovery from knee surgery.

The Lady Bruins were putting together their best campaign in history.

Even though they hadn’t strung together any long winning streaks, the Bartlesville gals also hadn’t allowed themselves to stumble very much.

In fact, the Lady Bruins never lost back-to-back games all year — either in the regular season or in the playoffs.

They pulled up at the station to end the first phase of the season with a gaudy 16-6 mark —destroying Stillwater in the regular season ender, 64-41.

Sophomore Yogi York dialed in 15 points to set the winning pace, followed by seniors Jodie Baldwin and Jana Riggs with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

This victory also finalized Bartlesville’s regular season record in Frontier Valley Conference play at 16-5.

York proved to be a catalyst for success despite her sophomore status.

“She was a phenomenal athlete all the way around,” her former Lady Bruin senior teammate Angelyn (Minor) Holmes said about York. “She brought some swagger that I think maybe we didn’t have or maybe didn’t know we had.”

Once they got to the playoffs, the Lady Bruins relied heavily on defense to carry them through — a 39-30 win against Tulsa Hale, a 37-36 triumph against Sand Springs and a come-from-behind 52-48 thriller against Muskogee.

Even in their postseason losses — 48-37 to Owasso and 48-38 to Ponca City, the latter being in the state quarterfinals — Bartlesville didn’t allow 50 points.

“I was just devastated when we lost,” York said about the quarterfinal loss to Ponca City. “I just knew growing up that I’m a winner. I want to win. I don’t want to lose. I want to work hard and play hard.”

York said her size as a small guard fueled her determination as a sophomore.

“I wanted to show everybody I can lead this team too,” she said, recalling the season. “We were all competitive, even in practice. We practiced hard. I practiced like I played and I expected that from everybody else. I said when I came in, ‘Let’s go, don’t let those girls push you around.’”

York said she even played through walking pneumonia with Oklahoma State coaches on hand to scout her.

“Coach Berger expected you to play hard,” York added. “When I had the ball, sometimes I could her him say, ‘Quit playing with her (a defender). Just go by her.’ I played with the guys all the time growing up.”

Boys on strong push

The Bruins — coached by Steve Hesser, who already had one state championship and another state finals’ appearance under his belt at Bartlesville — Also never dropped back-to-back games throughout the entire campaign.

The Bruins didn’t really display consistency as a great scoring squad or a defensive miser — they just kept finding ways to come out on top.