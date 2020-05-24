When I first began full-time newspaper work more than 30 years ago, I entertained certain hopes, I suppose. But, I soon learned there are no female groupies for reporters and not everyone in town knows your name or cares who you are.

But, there has been no disillusionment as far as the golden nuggets of almost indescribable experiences that have blessed me from time to time.

Following are a few of them:

GIPPER-IZED: Back in 1990, former president Ronald Reagan visited Riverside, Calif., to do some political stumping. Working at the time on a weekly newspaper with a small staff, I asked for the assignment to cover the Gip’s trip. At the end of his pep talk in a party headquarters office in Riverside, Reagan paused on his way out — even though he could have exited out of another door — to greet the media, which had been roped off in a corner. He shook my hands and I’ll never forget looking into his eyes.

FEEDING THE DOG: Rey Urbano had been one of the nation’s most feared pro wrestlers during the 1950’s and 1960’s. He settled down to a peaceful retirement in a Northern California town where I happened to be working. I went to his house two or three times for initial interviews for a feature story. During one of my visits, he gave me a spare key to his house and asked if I would feed his dog and his fish while he was away at a wrestling convention. I enjoyed this opportunity about a half-dozen times, or less, during the subsequent years.

NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE JOE: Most of you growing up adopted someone to be your sports idol, installing them in a special place in your heart’s Hall of Fame. Most people never get to meet this special hero. I did. In my young mind, Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Joe Kapp loomed larger than life — almost a mystical, magical figure. In the early 1990’s, Kapp became the head coach of an arena football team in Sacramento, which was located about an hour away from where I lived and worked for a daily newspaper. I used my press credentials to make an appointment to interview Kapp. We sat for an hour in the comfort of a small apartment the team provided for him and chatted.

JOSE’S RETURN: In 1993, I believe it was, I was awarded a press credential to cover the Oakland A’s at the Oakland Coliseum, for a Saturday game against the Texas Rangers. This turned out to be an especially momentous weekend, heralding the return to Jose Canseco to the Bay Area for the first time since his trade from Oakland to Texas. I covered a couple of A’s games during that period of time. On one of them, I had a chance to stand just outside the A’s dugout, in the tunnel behind home plate. I had a brief encounter with A’s superstar Rickey Henderson, who was in the hole waiting to bat. I exchanged a brief pleasantry with him and he offered me a laid-back smile and answered. Unfortunately, he was soft-spoken and the tumult was too loud for me to hear him. At another time, I stood close to Mark McGwire, who was in street clothes — I assumed injured — and standing a few feet away from the A’s dugout. He was holding his little son, but what I noticed most was McGwire’s arms — the looked as much like tree trunks as I’ve ever seen on an person.

THIS BUD’S FOR BARTLESVILLE: In the late spring of 2005, a bunch of us waited anxiously for a silver shaft to descend from the heavens and connect with the runway at the Bartlesville Airport.

Finally, the saw the gleam sparkle in the sunlight and — minutes later — the wheels of the silent bird grabbed the runway surface and came to stop.

The Tennessee Titans logo was painted on the rear tail and most the rest of the of jet was sparkling white, with the exception of a stripe along the side.

Exiting from the mouth of the transport was one of the legends of NFL lore, Bud Adams, a Bartlesville native, visiting town to honor his Native American heritage.

But, for me, of course, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Bud — the owner of the Titans — and I shared the backseat during a ride through part of town. I asked him some questions but, more importantly, got a phone number where I could visit with him later.

It was like a crash course in NFL history that I could never have gotten any other way.