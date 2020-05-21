By Mike Tupa

Commitment helped define the impact of Jaydon Mackey on Barnsdall High School girls sports this past school year.

“She kind of set the example as far as showing up to practice,” her Lady Panther basketball coach Joe Gilbert said. “She’s really athletic ... and she is always going to be there.”

Mackey excelled in both softball and basketball for Barnsdall and was one of the few seniors in either program.

In a softball win last fall against Caney Valley, 10-9, Mackey played catcher and crushed two doubles and a single and drove in a run.

She also excelled in the classroom.

“She’s a real smart kid,” Gilbert said. “She was the valedictorian out of our class.”

The Lady Panther hoopsters needed the experience the seniors brought during a rebuilding effort that ended 5-18.

Barnsdall recorded wins against Wesleyan Christian School, Hulbert, Foyil and Shidler twice.