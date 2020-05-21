By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

In what has otherwise been its spring of discontent, Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball has been adding major building blocks for what could be a block-busting spring of 2021.

Indeed, 365 days from now, the Eagles could either be traveling to, or could have already arrived in Lewiston, Idaho for the big show — the NAIA World Series.

Veteran Eagle baseball skipper Kirk Kelley and his dedicated — if also exhausted — staff are going the extra mile — literally — to assemble the most powerful diamond alliance possible for next season.

“We’ve been relentless,” Kelley said about his staff’s recruiting pursuits. “We feel like we’ve found good freshmen and some good transfers.”

Kelley also received some good news from within — ball-slaughtering slugger Drenis Ozuna — who had to sit out this season, due to an academic issue with not quite enough class hours — is eligible to play next year, Kelley said.

In addition, 2019 ace pitcher Michael Anderson — sidelined in 2020 due to an injury — has been received health clearance to return, he added.

Kelley already was set to return an electrically-charged offensive attack. Ozuna will elevate the plate onslaught to tsunami level.

In 2019, Ozuna put together one of greatest hitting seasons in OKWU history — a .437 batting average, 13 doubles, one triple, 22 homers, 78 RBI’s, an .844 slugging percentage and a .544 on-base percentage. He also earned 35 walks and reached base 16 times as a hit batsman.

But, OKWU’s pitching prowess never quite gelled in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. The Eagles’ record stood at 14-14 in mid-March when the NAIA shut down all spring sports nationwide.

To help bolster the pitching staff, OKWU has signed Kellen Brothers, a junior college transfer from Yuba (Calif.) College. Brothers — who attended Gridley High School in north-central California — assembled some impressive mound numbers in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The right-hander made nine starts, pitched 42.1 innings, carved out a 2.55 earned run average, won two game and amassed 32 strikeouts.

As a freshman (2019), he rang up 32 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

The Eagles also signed left-handed power thrower Andrew Grieder of Canada.

They added a couple of experienced everyday players, one of them is Braden Del Carlo, who played the last two years at Feather River (Calif.) College.

Del Carlo batted .295, hit two homers, drove in 13 runs, scored 22 times, walloped six doubles and boasted a .426 on-base percentage this past season. He displayed remarkable progress in sharpening his batting eye from his freshman (29 strikeouts) to his sophomore (13 strikeouts).

Remi Patry (State College of Florida) is another incoming junior transfer.

This past season, he hit .264, scored 14 runs, plated 17 runs, blasted two doubles and a homer, and went 3-for-3 on stolen bases.

Kelley plans to continue the hunt for more talent.

“We’re definitely not done,” he said. “We wanted to have a good combination of transfers and freshmen.”