By Michael Casagrande

al.com

(TNS) — Before he was one of the more talked-about draft picks, Jalen Hurts had a fascinating grad-transfer recruitment.

More than a year later, Nick Saban leant some insight into the process that landed Hurts in Oklahoma for a crucial senior season. Doing an interview with the website of the Philadelphia Eagles — who drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft — Saban spoke about the three-team pursuit of the Alabama quarterback

Saban said the plan was always to pursue a transfer after Hurts’ third Alabama season if he was not the starter. Tua Tagovailoa, of course, had secured that job over the previous summer so Hurts was officially on the market after the 2018 season.

“And I remember him coming into me and saying (he) could go to Miami because the quarterback coach had gone to Miami as the offensive coordinator — the quarterback coach here, Dan Enos,” Saban said in the interview posted Sunday morning. “Mike Locksley got the head coaching job at Maryland. ‘I could go to Maryland or I could go to Oklahoma.’”

Locksley was the former Alabama offensive coordinator who had been on staff for Hurts’ three Alabama seasons. Enos was the quarterbacks coach in Hurts’ third season before leaving for Miami just days after Alabama’s season ended with a national-championship game loss to Clemson.

“I said ‘Jalen, where do they have the best players?’ because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys,” Saban said. “And he said ‘Well, I think they have the best players at Oklahoma.’ I said we just played them, and they have some pretty good players on offense too.”

The Sooners racked up the second-most yards Alabama had allowed all season with 471 in an Orange Bowl semifinal the Tide won, 45-34. Oklahoma also had star receiver CeeDee Lamb back for a junior season that ended with a No. 17 draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I said I’ve always told you quarterback is a hard position to play if you don’t have good players around you,” Saban said in the interview with the Eagles. “So, if I was you, in order to create the most value because you have one year to do it, if you know you can be the starter there, go where they have the best players.’

“That’s no disrespect to anybody else, the guys that worked here and did a great job here, it’s what’s best for you. That’s how you have to make this decision right now. He did it and I think did a great job for Oklahoma.”

Hurts went on to be the Heisman runner up at Oklahoma while throwing for 3,851 yards in a season that ended with another playoff appearance. The Eagles drafted him with the 21st pick of the second round of this year’s draft.