By Katie Feldman

New York Daily News

(TNS) — As President Trump reaches for a return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic, Dana White and UFC were one of the first steps back.

UFC 249 moved forward Saturday night, not at the Barclays Center as originally planned but at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., where no fans were allowed and most personnel — but not White or ring announcer Bruce Buffer — wore masks.

“I want to congratulate (UFC President) Dana White and the UFC,” Trump said during a video message that aired on ESPN during Saturday’s fight.

“They’re going to have a big match. We love it. We think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back. Congratulations to Dana White and UFC.”

Despite criticism from health officials, White went ahead with UFC 249 in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed some sports, including WWE, to return without fans.

Several matches had to be rescheduled because the fighters were not allowed into the country due to travel shutdowns.

The Jacare Souza-Uriah Hall bout was canceled Friday after Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus.

“All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment,” the UFC said in a statement.

Two more UFC matches — May 13 and 16 — are already on the schedule.

“All athletes and staff will be required to adhere to a number of precautionary measures, such as participating in advanced medical screenings and temperature checks and following social distancing guidelines,” the company said.

The commissioners of all major sports, including MLB, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL, have been working on plans to bring games back in a manner that will keep athletes and auxiliary employees safe.

White has been a longtime friend of Trump’s and stumped for him at the Republican National Convention in 2016 before his election.