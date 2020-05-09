For my birthday my sister gave me a book based on Ed Sullivan’s reflections on Christmas.

Sullivan, as many of you know, was the host for many years of a game-breaking variety show on Sunday nights.

Although an object of comedy for his deadpan looks and way of speaking, Sullivan provided Americans with a true taste of the latest trends in music.

He was the one who introduced the Beatles to America and also played a major role in catapulting Elvis Presley to a national figure.

In this book (Christmas with Ed Sullivan, McGraw-Hill Book Company, Inc.), Sullivan recalls a Christmas when he asked some celebrities to visit a military hospital in New York where World War II casualties were being treated — many of them amputees.

He offered inspiring stories of the stars’ impact on these young men.

One of them was Babe Ruth.

Sullivan said the Babe showed up dressed with Santa Claus.

“As he approached each wounded boy lying in bed, he would say, ‘Hiya, kid,’ and their faces would light up,” Sullivan said. (pg. 17).

He then noted that as big as Babe Ruth was as a man, his heart was immeasurable.

I appreciate the ability of those with celebrity and a well-known image reaching to do kind things for the helpless and needy — emotionally, if not otherwise.

We have a rich heritage in America of that kind of kindness, and much of it derives from the sports greats in our legend and hopefully to today.

I also want to wish all the moms happy Mother’s Day.

There’s no other word in the English language quite as special and meaningful to grateful children.

I remember one story about the man who built the theater in Los Angeles where celebrities left their footprints or mementos.

He reserved a block for his mother; someone asked him why, noting she hadn’t been a celebrity.

“She was a star to me,” he said.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2005.

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” has had quite a run as one of Hollywood’s most-beloved stories about a guy named George Bailey.

Another Bailey turned in a pretty good run Saturday for the Bartlesville High girls cross country team.

Bailey Holden, a first-year grass-masher, zipped through the Oral Roberts University course to finish 16th in the Class 5A state meet.

Holden just missed out by approximately two seconds of earning an All-State medal, which was awarded to the top 15 finishers.

While Holden will be looking to make up those two seconds, and more, next year, senior Tera Hughes turned in her final cross country performance as a Lady Bruin.

Hughes finished 33rd overall in her third career appearance at the state cross country finals.

“I’m going to be sad after today,” said Hughes. “It’s been my best year, but with the girls on the team it’s been so fun at the races and at our slumber party.”

Except for Hughes, the rest of the Lady Bruin team consisted of non-seniors who will be battling next year, or the year after, to return to state.

“I felt pretty good,” said sophomore Cindy Cary. “I ran the last mile faster than I usually do.

“My goal was to break 13:00, but I didn’t quite reach it.”

Cary said the toughest part of the race was the last stretch to the finish line.

Also running for the Bartlesville girls were Micah Jenner, Jillian Moore, Emily Poole and Bethany Tyndall.

The lone representative of the Bartlesville boys team at state was at-large qualifier Caleb Clark.

Holden, a junior who had never run cross country before this season, earned the spotlight with her blazing run on a warm and breezy afternoon.

“I thought the weather was really good,” said Holden. “It was a little windy, maybe...I would have been happy to be All-State.”

Holden said she’ll be back next year and battling to earn the All-State honor.

“Bailey was great,” said Hughes. “I was pleased with finishing. It was a good day.”

, but this is a hard course mentally for me.”

Cary admitted the crowded atmosphere at state “was pretty intimidating, but it wasn’t as big as I thought,” she said.

-------

Bartlesville High’s girls swimming team has the ability to surpass preseason expectations, head coach Ben Harlow said.

The Lady Bruins were ranked fourth in the pre-season poll, trailing Edmond Memorial, Jenks and Moore.

Meanwhile, the Bruin boys, who were hit hard by graduation, were ranked eighth in their poll.

“I think, no, I know, we will do better than fourth and eighth,” Harlow said. “But, time will tell. We won’t give up.”

The Bruins and Lady Bruins are slated to open the season when they host Ponca City on Thursday at the Adams pool.

The starting time is set for 5 p.m.

Harlow said he’s hoping for a big community turnout for Thursday’s opener.

The Lady Bruins will be paced by three senior returnees — team captains Jennifer Bryngelson, Kate Hanna and Tristan Jones.

Hanna finished third in last year’s state championships in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500.

Jones brought home the fifth-place medal in the 100 butterfly.

Harlow said he believes the Lady Bruins are in the mix to finish second in the state this year, behind prohibitive favorite Edmond Memorial.

Other teams contending for the runner-up slot will be Jenks, Moore and others.

Bartlesville girls finished third in the state last year.

“The girls seem ready to make it happen again, or maybe even climb the ladder a little higher,” said Harlow.

On the Bruin boys side, Harlow is depending on defending state 100 breaststroke champion Andrew Geibel to provide leadership during his senior campaign.

“He will be a huge help with leading our team, along with very strong senior swimmers Brent Schmidt, Clint Harvey, Tim Meieir and Jeff Wohlgemuth,” said Harlow.

Harlow said he’s looking for someone to fill the backstroke event ably for the boys.

“We don’t really have a lot of freshmen coming up,” he said. “We don’t have depth with the boys, per se.”