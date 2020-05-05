By Chris Hays

Orlando Sentinel

(TNS) — Linebacker Danny Stutsman of Winter Garden Foundation Academy became the Lions’ first Power Five football commitment Monday when he pledged to Oklahoma.

Stutsman picked the Sooners from more than 20 Power Five offers, which he had narrowed down to a final six of OU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, West Virginia and Virginia Tech

“Quite frankly, the way the whole recruiting process went [with OU] was just a whole other level compared to all the rest of the schools,” Stutsman said. “You could really tell I was a player of high interest and definitely a player they wanted, and that’s really what stood out to me.”

Stutsman’s recruitment to OU has mostly been handled by Sooners’ inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, who really sold Stutsman on the program.

“He likes my length, my size and my speed,” said the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Stutsman, who became only the second Central Florida commitment to Oklahoma in the past 12 years. THe other was fomrer Apopka star Ty Darlington, who became an all-American center at OU and is now offensive analyst for the Sooners football coaching staff.

Foundation football coach Brad Lord has continuously lauded Stutsman with praise and he’s pleased to see the Lions break into the Power Five conferences.

“He’s a complete athlete who can play inside. I’ll be very surprised if he’s red-shirted. I think he’ll be used on special teams and he might even play right away,” said Lord, who has coached Sutsman since his freshman year and he’s taken advantage of Stutsman’s versatility on both sides of the ball, at linebacker and receiver/tight end. Stutsman has 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

“He’s just a phenomenal football player and this is a big one for us. We’ve placed a lot of kids in college over the past few years, but not in a Power Five Conference like this.”

Stutsman sent e-mails to the coaches who recruited him and thanked them and let them know he had decided on OU.

“He wrote all the coaches who offered him and thanked them all,” Lord said. “He’s an unbelievable kid. Football IQ through the roof, school IQ through the roof and he’s a very mature kid for his age. His teachers love him, the administrators love him. We’ve been blessed to have him.

“He’s a dream for a football coach. Oklahoma is getting a good one and they know it. He’s a big-hitter who can play in space.”

Sutsman comes from a very athletic family. His father Steve Stutsman played football at Baylor, mother Susy Stutsman played basketball at Baylor and his sister Sabrina Stutsman played softball at Florida State.

“My whole family has played [NCAA] Division I and so it was just a dream of mine to become the next one to make it to that level,” Stutsman said. “

Stutsman’s recruiting picked up following last season, in which the Class 2A Lions fell shy of the state championship game. The offers became even more frequent after his performance at the Orlando Under Amrour Camp.

“I had some offers, but after the Under Armour Camp, that’s when I got the majority of my offers and really put me on the board,” Stutsman said.

Last season for 9-3 Foundation, Stutsman had 110 tackles and 19 tackles for loss, and three sacks. On offense he caught 44 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns and added two more touchdowns on the ground, carrying 30 times for 202 yards.

Stutsman has not been to the OU campus yet, but he plans to set up his official visit “as soon as possible.”

He’ll be looking to add weight upon first hitting the Norman campus, with 250 pounds being a target.

“Obviously it’s just going to take a lot of hard work, just like any other transition to the next level,” Stutsman said. “I just want to get ahead in the weightroom and go in their looking to get as big as possible, I think I can really make and impact and maybe play right away.”

A high-level student, Stutsman will be looking into his options for graduating early and getting to OU in January.

“I’m kind of undecided. I have talked to the school about that. I don’t know if I’m going to, but I do know what requirements I have in order to have that privilege,” said Stutsman, who also has not decided whether he will sign during the early signing period or wait until February.