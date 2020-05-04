By Calvin Watkins

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — It was more than 10 years ago, 2009 to be exact, when Jerry Jones coined the phrase “Romo Friendly.”

The Cowboys owner was expressing the organization’s support for then-quarterback Tony Romo.

During the “Romo Friendly” era, the quarterback had, at various times, receivers Roy Williams and Dez Bryant, running backs DeMarco Murray and Marion Barber, and tight ends Jason Witten and Martellus Bennett on his side.

The offensive weapons at Romo’s disposal were designed to end a Super Bowl drought that continues to this day.

Fast forward to today with Dak Prescott as the quarterback, and the Cowboys wouldn’t be criticized for not giving the QB1 similar weapons.

So yes, the Cowboys have “Dak Friendly” players, which became evident when they selected receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in last weekend’s NFL draft.

Dallas could have chosen LSU defensive end K’lavon Chaisson or even moved up to pick Clemson corner AJ Terrell. Dallas stayed true to the board, knowing that adding another weapon to the offense only helps the quarterback.

Lamb brings an incredible amount of athletic ability. Draft experts believe he can make plays from different spots on the field, particularly from the slot, an area of concern for the Cowboys.

“The first part for us, as coaches, is to make sure we are creating numerous opportunities for everybody through schematic design,” new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said last weekend. “Kellen Moore has had a lot of fun (during the draft) on a few new wrinkles we’re looking to work (on). It’s really just which way you emphasize.”

The Cowboys were working on improving things for Prescott going back two years. They made a trade at the deadline in 2018 to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper. The trade meant the days of barely throwing for more than 200 yards a game were over. Over a 16-game stretch, from the middle of the 2017 season to just before the Cooper trade in October 2018, Prescott averaged just 190.1 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Then the trade occurred. After only a few practices, Prescott raved about his new receiver. He could tell the difference an elite vs. average receiver provided.

In the next 16 games with Cooper, Prescott averaged 289.1 yards per game with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Cooper wasn’t the only added player of value. The Cowboys had to make sure that if Prescott was going to be the long-term solution at quarterback, something they’re continuing to work on today in contract negotiations, running back Ezekiel Elliott would remain. Elliott signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, further evidence the Cowboys are committed to him.

In the last two seasons, Elliott has a NFL-leading 736 touches. And there were times during the 2019 season when Elliott probably didn’t get the ball enough.

The Cowboys also have No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup, who recorded a career-high 1,107 receiving yards with six touchdowns in 2019. Gallup is still developing, and he will improve with McCarthy and Moore running the offense.

If you look at Prescott’s weapons, Cooper, Elliott, Gallup and Lamb, combined with a strong offensive line and a much-improved Blake Jarwin at tight end, the offense, on the surface, seems difficult to contain.

“As Mike said, you hate to put that kind of pressure — whether that’s on Dak, whether that’s on the three receivers,” Stephen Jones said. “We certainly feel good about it. Obviously when you get to get a player like CeeDee Lamb, and in our opinion, and there’s varying opinions in the league, but in our opinion who was the best receiver in the draft, then you couple with him with two 1,000-yard receivers, then you certainly feel good about that opportunity or that chance to happen.”

When Romo was the quarterback, it was all about helping him succeed before his health deteriorated. In 2009, the Cowboys averaged 6.3 yards per play and 399.4 yards per game. The closest the Cowboys would get to surpassing those numbers was the last year Romo was healthy, 2014, when they averaged 6.1 yards per play and 383.6 yards per game.

Last season, with Prescott the quarterback, the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in the NFL at 431.5 yards per game while averaging 6.5 yards per play.

Romo never led an offense that averaged 400 yards or more per game.

You can compare the talent and debate whether the “Romo Friendly” era weapons, which don’t include Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, were better or weaker than what Prescott has at his disposal.

The reality is, much like Romo, the Cowboys are making sure Prescott has everything he needs to succeed.

“We certainly have opportunities to move the ball and score points,” Stephen Jones said. “We’ll just have to see. Obviously we made that pick because we think it makes us dynamic and certainly gives us the opportunity to really give people problems when they line up on the other side of the ball and when they defend us.”