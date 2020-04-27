By Alex Andrejev

The Charlotte Observer

(TNS) — The NASCAR season started off with a terrifying bang when No. 6 driver Ryan Newman was involved in a violent crash at the Daytona 500. Following Newman’s miraculous recovery, the coronavirus pandemic worsened, forcing NASCAR to postpone its season through at least mid-May.

Now, Newman could return to the sport only having missed three races. When asked by FOX Sports broadcaster Mike Joy during Sunday’s virtual Talladega race, Newman confirmed his plan to return to racing when the sport resumes, which could be as early as May 17.

“That’s the absolute plan for sure, yeah,” Newman said. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal and looking forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

Although Newman is eager to return to driving for his Roush Fenway Racing team, he still needs to be medically cleared by NASCAR. Newman said in March that he was knocked unconscious during the crash, and suffered an injury that was “basically like a bruised brain.”

“We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track,” NASCAR said in a statement on Sunday. “We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”

Once NASCAR gives Newman the go-ahead, that could free up driver Ross Chastain, who was running the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman, to move to Chip Ganassi Racing.

CGR terminated its relationship with No. 42 driver Kyle Larson a few weeks ago after Larson used the N-word on a Twitch livestream that caused many of his sponsors to drop him.

Chastain ran the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for CGR at the Daytona 500 prior to racing the No. 6. Because he has competed in each of NASCAR’s races this season as a full-time driver, Chastain would be eligible to run for the championship.