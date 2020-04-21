When the first pitch tore open the 2020 season, Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball coach Kirk Kelley knew he had another collection of powerful individual talents.

What he didn’t have was returning All-American slugger Drenis Ozuna, returning pitching ace Mike Anderson and returning starting infielder/solid contact hitter Ben Replogle, all of them out for the season.

As a result of their absence, Kelley needed some of his new warriors to step up with a nuclear boost to the attack.

Isaac Wersland fit the bill.

The senior dynamo smashed the ball at a .435 batting clip — ranked in the top 50 in the nation — and smashed 10 homers, a triple and six doubles through 28 games.

His .882 slugging percentage ranked No. 17 in the nation.

He had also harvested 29 free passes (19 walks, 10 hit-by-pitch), had fashioned a .569 on-base percentage, and had lifted a team-high two sacrifice flies.

With Wersland and Cody Muncy — who will be profiled in the near future — providing a one-two punch, the Eagle offense ranked among the most explosive in the nation in NAIA competition.

The Eagles wrapped up their shortened season — due to the NAIA canceling spring sports because of the coronavirus-inspired panic — with a 14-14 record.

But, most of OKWU’s woes was due to pitching issues and not to plate acumen. The Eagles averaged more than eight runs scored per game — but gave up an average of more than seven runs.

Wersland didn’t need any time to make a blasting impact in OKWU’s offensive attack.

In his first game in Eagle duds, he ripped a double and two singles and drove in two runs.

Wersland walloped multiple hits in 11 of the 28 games in which he played — including five contests with three hits.

He drove in multiple RBI’s seven times.

Wersland ended the year just like he had begun it — in the Eagles’ final outing he went 3-for-4 at the plate. He also scored twice and drove in a run in the win.

OKWU registered a winning record (6-5) in games in which Wersland hammered two-or-more hits.

This was supposed to have been Wersland’s only cattle drive with OKWU.

But, along with shutting down the remainder of the spring season, the NAIA also gave seniors the option of one more year of eligibility.

Kelley said last week Wersland committed to coming back next year.

So, with the planned returns of Ozuna (.437, 76 R’s, 13 2B’s, 37 BB’s, 12 HBP, 22 HR’s and 78 RBI’s in 2019) and Replogle (.284, 28 R’s, 5 2B’s, 18 RBI’s and 15 BB’s in 2019), mixed with Wersland, Muncy, Perez and other offensive energizers for 2021, the scoreboard at Rigdon Field in Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium might overload.

OKWU also will be battling to reach the NAIA World Series for the third time in seven seasons. The Eagles qualified for the Big Show in 2014 and 2017, finishing third in 2014.