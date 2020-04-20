The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

(TNS) — On Thursday night, 32 of 58 college football players will welcome America into their living rooms.

It will be a virtual visit. And the good news is that if TV viewers for the 2020 NFL draft do get a glimpse of their home, it will be for a good reason: they were picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

With the live draft in Las Vegas impossible because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is conducting the draft remotely, beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday. League officials say it won’t be much different than conducting a fantasy draft.

Each team will have three officials linked to the league office in New York and ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

However, one of the charms of the draft has been the reaction of players when they get selected in the green room, and walking across the stage for the handshake and hug from commissioner Roger Goodell, and their team jersey and hat.

Circumstances are preventing that but the feeling when they get the call from an NFL general manager is likely to be just as thrilling.

The NFL targeted 58 players and sent them kits to set up the remote uplink from their homes to the ESPN, ABC and NFL Network broadcasts.

College students being as tech-savvy as they are, don’t expect any glitches on their end.

The list of players is broken up between 33 on offense and 25 on defense.

The number of players at each position group on offense reflects the depth of the 2020 draft class: there are 10 wide receivers, eight offensive tackles and seven quarterbacks.

Three of the quarterbacks finished their college careers in the SEC: Joe Burrow of LSU, the expected overall No. 1 pick by Cincinnati; Jake Fromm of Georgia; and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama

However, two of the other quarterbacks invited played in the SEC, then transferred, Jake Eason of Washington (Georgia) and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (Alabama).

Four running backs were invited.

There’s more balance on defense. Cornerbacks and linebackers tied for the most invited players with six each, and there are five interior defensive linemen, four defensive ends and four safeties.

There are no kickers or punters on the list and one offensive guard (Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU) and one center (Cesar Ruiz of Michigan). There are two tight ends (Cole Kmet of Notre Dame and Thaddeus Moss of LSU) but every other position group had at least four players invited.

The SEC dominated the invitees with 24 (41 percent), followed by the Big Ten with 10 and the Pac-12 and Big-12 with seven each and the ACC with four. Notre Dame had three players invited.

The SEC has 11 offensive players invited and 13 defensive.

Only three players from Group of Five conferences were invited, quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State, offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland of Boise and offensive tackle Josh Jones of Houston.

LSU led all teams with eight players invited, with Alabama second with seven and Oklahoma third with four. Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson and the Irish had three each.

Iowa, Michigan, TCU and Utah were the only other teams with two players invited.

The notable players who did not receive, or declined an invitation, included linebacker Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma, running back Cam Akers of Florida State, defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida, cornerback Jeff Gladney of TCU and linebacker Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU.