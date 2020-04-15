OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee High School freshman swimmer Piper McNeil was named All-City Swimmer of the Year by The Oklahoman newspaper, it was announced on Tuesday.

McNeil set a state record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Class 6A State Meet in Jenks with a time of 55.49 seconds back in February.

Additionally, McNeil won the 200 individual medley at state with a time of 2:04.58 and started the winning 200 freestyle relay team at state for the Lady Wolves at 1:41.12.

Joining Piper on the All-City First Team is junior Isabel Webb, who placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.25 and was the anchor of Shawnee's winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Freshman Eva Webb is on the All-City honorable mention list after her efforts in the 200 individual medley and being part of the state champion 200 freestyle relay team. Her 200 individual medley relay time was 2:17.65 for 11th place.

The Lady Wolves placed sixth at the 2020 Class 6A State Meet.

On the boys' side, Shawnee had one swimmer – senior Brodie Morris – make the All-City Second Team while senior Kiergan Gibson, junior Trent Ogden and sophomore Josh Coons were honorable mention picks.

Morris was selected for his efforts in the 200 individual medley as he took seventh with a time of 2:03.68.

Gibson was chosen for the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.83 for 11th place.

Ogden was picked for the 50 freestyle after finishing 10th with a time of 22.39 seconds.

Coons was selected for his 13th place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.13.